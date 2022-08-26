10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Guest Actor: Entire list is men over 80

A quarter century after making his screen acting debut as a guest star on “The Rockford Files,” 60-year-old James Cromwell received his first Emmy nomination for his supporting turn in the 1999 TV movie “RKO 281.” In the time since, he has racked up a win for “American Horror Story: Asylum” and four guest acting bids, including two for special appearances on “Succession.” To date, the dependable actor has embodied central character Logan Roy’s older brother, Ewan, in five episodes across the HBO drama’s three seasons.

Cromwell received his first “Succession” bid at 80 and thus became the 12th oldest Best Drama Guest Actor nominee ever. Two years later, his second nomination for the show allowed him to move to 10th place on the list. All but one of the nine older actors in the ranking joined after the turn of the century, with two being among the very few nonagenarian contenders in Emmys history.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actors on continuing drama programs since the 14th Emmys ceremony in 1962. The award’s inaugural recipient was Jack Klugman (“The Defenders”), while the most recent was Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was awarded occasionally before then.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Cromwell on the list of 10 oldest Best Drama Guest Actor Emmy nominees.

