10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Guest Actress: Women over 80 make up half the list

Three decades after winning her first Emmy for her lead role in the ABC movie “The Dollmaker,” Jane Fonda earned her second acting nomination for her guest performance on the HBO drama series “The Newsroom.” She eventually appeared on 10 of the show’s 25 episodes as Atlantis World Media CEO Leona Lansing, whose reign over the fictional ACN network’s news team was characterized by an unflinchingly no-nonsense attitude. Many viewers drew comparisons between Lansing and CNN founder Ted Turner, to whom Fonda was married for 10 years.

Fonda’s portrayal of Lansing brought her a total of two Best Drama Guest Actress bids, the second of which she received at age 76. At the time, she was the seventh oldest woman to ever contend for the award, and she now sits at 10th place. All three of the women who have been added to the list in the last eight years are over 79, with one making history as the category’s first nonagenarian nominee.

The television academy has recognized the work of guest actresses on continuing drama programs since the seventh Emmys ceremony in 1955. The award’s inaugural recipients were Glenda Farrell and Kim Stanley (“Ben Casey”), while the most recent was Claire Foy (“The Crown”). The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was awarded occasionally before then.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Fonda on the list of 10 oldest Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy nominees.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?