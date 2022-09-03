10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actor: Which two 2022 contenders make the cut?

In 2015, Jonathan Banks set a new precedent with his first of four Emmy nominations for “Better Call Saul,” as it made him the first man ever recognized for supporting performances on three different drama series. His first two career bids came for his featured turns on “Wiseguy” (1989) and “Breaking Bad” (2013), with the latter show being where he originated his “Better Call Saul” role of Mike Ehrmantraut. His five most recent unsuccessful outings make Ehrmantraut one of the four most overlooked characters in the history of the Best Drama Supporting Actor category.

At the time of his first “Better Call Saul” nomination, the 68-year-old Banks was his category’s 11th oldest nominee ever. His latest bid at age 72 moved him to seventh place on the list, but he has since been pushed to 10th. Nine actors over 75 rank ahead of him, with the top two being the only octogenarians to ever compete for the award.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actors on continuing drama programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Dennis Weaver (“Gunsmoke”), while the most recent was Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Banks on the list of 10 oldest Best Drama Supporting Actor Emmy nominees.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?