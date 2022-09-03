10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actress: List includes two posthumous contenders

For 45 years, the 1977 limited series “Roots” held the record among all primetime programs for most same-year acting Emmy nominations. Its total of 13 was ultimately surpassed in 2022 by the HBO drama series “Succession,” which amassed seven regular and seven guest performing bids for its third season. Six of those main cast members had previously been nominated for their work on the show, leaving J. Smith-Cameron as the lone newcomer in the septet. By earning this supporting notice, the veteran actress finally caught the attention of Emmy voters after nearly four decades in the business.

Throughout the third season of “Succession,” Smith-Cameron’s character, Gerri Kellman, continues to counsel the central Roy family as they navigate the increasingly difficult operation of their global media company. Whether they heed her sage advice or not, she is practically always proven right in the end. At 64, the actress immediately became the 10th oldest nominee in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category’s history, pushing two-time champ Blythe Danner (“Huff”) to 11th place.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actresses on continuing drama programs since the 11th Emmys ceremony in 1959. The award’s inaugural recipient was Barbara Hale (“Perry Mason”), while the most recent was Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Smith-Cameron on the list of 10 oldest Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy nominees.

