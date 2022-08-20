10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Actor: Eight joined the group after 2016

Thirteen years after winning his only Emmy for a “Ford Star Jubilee” production of “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” Lloyd Nolan received a second nomination for his work on the first season of NBC’s “Julia.” The titular Julia Baker, played by Diahann Carroll, was the first Black female lead character in TV history who was not employed as a servant. The widowed single mother worked as a nurse under Nolan’s Dr. Morton Chegley for the entirety of the show’s three-season run.

“Julia” earned four Emmy nominations in its first year, including ones for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress (Carroll), and Best Comedy Guest Actor (Ned Glass). At age 66, Nolan established himself as the oldest contender in the history of the Best Comedy Actor category. He held onto that position for six years and then stayed in second place for another four decades. Since 2015, he has been steadily pushed further down the list and now sits at 10th. Of the nine older actors ahead of him, six secured their current positions on the list after 2019.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actors on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Donald O’Connor (“The Colgate Comedy Hour”), while the most recent was Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Nolan on the list of 10 oldest Best Comedy Actor Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

