10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor: List includes seven lead Oscar winners

After making his screen acting debut on a 1968 episode of the ABC drama series “N.Y.P.D.,” Al Pacino focused exclusively on building his feature film resume over the next several decades. He did not take on a second television role until 2003 when he played Roy Cohn on the six-part HBO limited series “Angels in America.” The role, which brought him his first Emmy nomination and win, has spawned four more TV performances to date, the fist two of which also resulted in academy recognition.

Pacino’s third and most recent Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor bid came in 2013 for playing the title role in the HBO film “Phil Spector.” At 73, he was the ninth oldest man to ever contend for the prize, and he ranks just one spot lower nearly a decade later. Of the nine older actors who currently place higher than him, two were over 80 at the time of their nominations, and six, like Pacino, triumphed in the Best Actor Oscar category at some point in their careers.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actors on non-continuing programs since the seventh Emmys ceremony in 1955. The award’s inaugural recipient was Robert Cummings (“12 Angry Men”), while the most recent was Ewan McGregor (“Halston”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Pacino on the list of 10 oldest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor Emmy nominees.

