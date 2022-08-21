10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best Comedy Actress: List includes the two most recent champs

When Shirley Booth (54) won the 1953 Best Actress Oscar for her screen debut in “Come Back, Little Sheba,” she became one of the 12 oldest champs in any acting category and the second oldest in hers after Marie Dressler (63, “Min and Bill,” 1931). In 1962, she made history as the oldest winner of the Best Comedy Actress Emmy for her role on “Hazel” and further solidified that position when she triumphed again one year later. She starred as the titular housemaid for a total of five seasons and received a third bid in 1964 at age 65.

Booth’s final nomination for “Hazel” made her the second oldest nominee in her category up to that point, and she would continue to rank within the top five for over two decades. She now sits at 10th place, with four women over 65 having added their names to the list in the last five years.

The television academy has recognized the work of lead actresses on continuing comedy programs since the sixth Emmys ceremony in 1954. The award’s inaugural recipient was Eve Arden (“Our Miss Brooks”), while the most recent was Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Booth on the list of 10 oldest Best Comedy Actress Emmy nominees. This list also factors in nominees for the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?