10 oldest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress: Half are also Oscar winners

Five years after earning an Oscar nomination at age 19 for her debut performance in “Gaslight,” Angela Lansbury made her first small screen appearance on a 1950 episode of “Robert Montgomery Presents.” After three decades of building her TV resume, she received her first Emmy bid for the limited series “Little Gloria… Happy at Last” and, one year later, landed her most well-known role as Jessica Fletcher on “Murder, She Wrote,” which ultimately brought her a dozen nominations for Best Drama Actress.

In 2004, eight years after “Murder, She Wrote” ended, Lansbury picked up her 17th career bid and first in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress category for her work in the CBS film “The Blackwater Lightship.” At 78, she was initially the seventh oldest woman to ever contend for the award, and has since moved to 10th place nearly two decades later. Of the nine older women who rank higher on the list, seven received their notices after turning 80.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actresses on non-continuing programs since the eighth Emmys ceremony in 1956. The award’s inaugural recipient was Pamela Brown (“Victoria Regina”), while the most recent was Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”).

