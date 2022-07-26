10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Comedy Supporting Actor: List includes four of the last six champs

Until “Saturday Night Live” surpassed it in 2020, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” stood above all other TV programs in that it boasted the most Primetime Emmy wins for acting. A total of 15 trophies were handed out to six of its cast members, including the 1973 and 1976 Best Comedy Supporting Actor awards to Ted Knight for his portrayal of dim-witted news anchor Ted Baxter.

Knight claimed his second win for the penultimate season episode “Ted’s Wedding,” in which Baxter is strong-armed into finally tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Georgette (Best Comedy Supporting Actress nominee Georgia Engel). At the time, the 52-year-old was the oldest man to ever triumph in his category, beating out 49-year-old Art Carney (“The Jackie Gleason Show,” 1968). Nine older men have since outpaced Knight, including five in their 60s and one in his 70s.

Since 1954, a total of 44 actors have won Emmys for their supporting roles on continuing comedy programs, beginning with Carney. Including Carney and Knight, 18 of the winners have prevailed on more than one occasion.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Knight on the list of 10 oldest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy winners. This list also factors in winners of the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

