10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Comedy Supporting Actress: Which four back-to-back champs make the cut?

Three years ago, the Primetime Emmy awards were handily dominated on the comedy side by Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The freshman program was named Best Comedy Series and won seven other awards, including two for the acting work of leading lady Rachel Brosnahan and supporting player Alex Borstein. One year later, the series earned eight more prizes, one of which again went to Borstein.

Borstein’s second victory came for the episode “Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy,” in which her character, the titular Maisel’s manager, staunchly defends her client during an ongoing conflict with a rival comedienne (played by Best Comedy Guest Actress winner Jane Lynch). The 48-year-old became the 10th oldest victor in her category after her previous win put her at 12th place, directly behind Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” 2006) and Cloris Leachman (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” 1974).

Since 1954, a total of 43 actresses have won Emmys for their supporting roles on continuing comedy programs, beginning with Vivian Vance (“I Love Lucy”). Including Borstein, 14 of the winners have prevailed on more than one occasion.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Borstein on the list of 10 oldest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy winners. This list also factors in winners of the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?