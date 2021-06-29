10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Drama Actress: Which three-time champ barely makes the list?

Prior to joining the ranks of other prolific TV moguls, David E. Kelley got his start by writing for NBC’s “L.A. Law” and then co-creating “Doogie Howser, M.D.” for ABC. While both shows were still running, Kelley’s first solo creation, “Picket Fences,” was picked up by CBS and premiered in the fall of 1992. Despite never being a ratings success, the series ran for four seasons and won the Emmy for Best Drama Series twice. It also nabbed at least two acting awards per year, amounting to a total of 10.

Three of the acting trophies went to leading lady Kathy Baker, who played small town doctor and mother of three Jill Brock. Her third victory came for the final season episode “Bottled,” in which her character’s mid-life crisis comes to a head during her youngest son’s 13th birthday party. This further solidified the 46-year-old actress’ position as the fifth oldest champion in her category after she initially earned the distinction one year earlier. Now, a quarter-century later, she has dropped to 10th place.

Since 1955, a total of 31 actresses have won Emmys for their lead roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Loretta Young (“The Loretta Young Show”). Including Young and Baker, 15 of the winners have triumphed multiple times.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Baker on the list of 10 oldest Best Drama Actress Emmy winners.

