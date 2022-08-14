10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Drama Guest Actress: Four hail from the ‘Law & Order’ franchise

During the 2010s, sexagenarian character actress Margo Martindale accomplished an impressive feat by becoming a triple Primetime Emmy winner over a span of five years. Her first victory for her supporting turn on “Justified” in 2011 was followed by back-to-back wins for guest starring on “The Americans” in 2015 and 2016. By the time the latter show ended its six-season run in 2018, she had appeared as KGB handler Claudia on 32 of its 75 episodes.

Being 64 at the time of her second win, Martindale automatically earned a spot on the list of 10 oldest recipients of the Best Drama Guest Actress award, and then further cemented her placement one year later. Nine older women had already triumphed in the category, including one whose win came less than two years before her 90th birthday.

Since 1963, a total of 35 actresses have won for their roles as guest performers on continuing drama programs, beginning with Glenda Farrell and Kim Stanley, who both won for their appearances on “Ben Casey.” Including Martindale, six of these winners have prevailed on more than one occasion. The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was awarded occasionally before then.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Martindale on the list of 10 oldest Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy winners.

