10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Drama Supporting Actor: Which recordbreaker barely makes the cut now?

As Primetime Emmy anomalies go, the 1982 Best Drama Supporting Actor lineup stands out as one of the most noteworthy. For the first and only time in any category, every nominee was a cast member on the same program, namely the police procedural “Hill Street Blues.” The five contenders – Taurean Blaque, Michael Conrad, Charles Haid, Michael Warren, and Bruce Weitz – ranged in age from 36 to 56, with their characters varying in rank from officer to sergeant. Conrad, the eldest, was ultimately chosen as the victor for the second year in a row.

“Hill Street Blues” also achieved its second of four consecutive Best Drama Series victories in 1982, along with wins for Best Actor (Daniel J. Travanti) and Best Writing. Conrad, who was originally the third oldest man to prevail in his category, has since been surpassed by seven others, five of whom were over 70.

Since 1959, a total of 39 actors have won for their supporting roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Dennis Weaver (“Gunsmoke”). Five featured players besides Conrad have pulled off multiple victories.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Conrad on the list of 10 oldest Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy winners.

