10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Drama Supporting Actress: Which 1990s trailblazer just makes the cut now?

In the late 1990s, ABC’s “The Practice” followed in the path of other legal dramas like “The Defenders” and “L.A. Law” by winning the Emmy for Best Drama Series two years in a row. Its second victory in 1999 came with three acting wins as well, for Edward Herrmann (Guest Actor), Michael Badalucco (Supporting Actor), and Holland Taylor (Supporting Actress). Ultimately, 22 different performers would earn 27 bids for their work on the series, placing it behind “ER” as having the second-highest number of individual acting nominees.

In winning her category, Taylor defeated two of her castmates: Lara Flynn Boyle and 1998 champion Camryn Manheim. Her episode submission, “End Games,” included a storyline devoted to her character, a lascivious judge, dealing with a personal sexual harassment lawsuit from a former clerk. At the time, Taylor was the third oldest victor in her category, but has since moved to 10th place.

Since 1959, a total of 36 actresses have won for their supporting roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Barbara Hale (“Perry Mason”). 10 of these winners have prevailed two or more times.

