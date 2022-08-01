10 oldest Emmy winners of Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor: Best Actor Oscar champs make up half the list

Five years after it won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, Elizabeth Strout’s novel, “Olive Kitteridge,” was adapted into a four-part limited series that went on to win eight Primetime Emmy awards from 13 nominations. Besides being named the Best Limited Series of 2015, the HBO program also garnered acting prizes for supporting player Bill Murray and leads Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins. The pair of stars had previously appeared in three theatrical films together, including two directed by McDormand’s husband, Joel Coen.

Jenkins, whose TV acting career began in 1974, had never been recognized by Emmy voters before this. The 68-year-old automatically became the 10th oldest man to ever win the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor award, and still holds that position today. Of the older actors who place higher than him, six were over 75 when they won, and two were over 80. Additionally, all 10 entrants had previously been Oscar-nominated, with five having triumphed in the Best Actor category.

Since 1955, a total of 60 actors have won Emmys for their lead roles on non-continuing programs, beginning with Robert Cummings (“12 Angry Men”). Eight of the winners have prevailed two or more times.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Jenkins on the list of 10 oldest Emmy winners for Lead Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

