10 oldest Emmy winners of Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress: Six are also Best Actress Oscar champs

Less than one year after receiving a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for “Rebecca” (1940), Judith Anderson signed on to star in a three-month Broadway production of “Macbeth” alongside Maurice Evans. A dozen years later, the pair reunited to play the same characters in a TV adaptation, which resulted in Anderson winning a Primetime Emmy. Six years after that, Anderson and Evans both nabbed prizes for once again portraying the Shakespearean couple in a second NBC movie, marking the first instance of the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor and Actress Emmys going to performers from the same program.

Since taking home the inaugural Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress award at 58, Anderson had ranked as the oldest winner in her category, and she broke her own record with her second win at 64. In the six decades since, the title has been passed twice to actresses in their late 70s, and a total of nine older women now place ahead of Anderson. Additionally, all 10 entrants were previous or future Oscar nominees, with six having triumphed at least once each in the Best Actress category.

Since 1955, a total of 55 actresses have won Emmys for their lead roles on non-continuing programs, beginning with Anderson for the first version of “Macbeth”. Including Anderson, 14 of the winners have pulled off multiple victories.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Anderson on the list of oldest Emmy winners for Lead Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

