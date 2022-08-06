10 oldest Emmy winners of Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress: Half are also Oscar champs

One year after the conclusion of his medical drama series, “Nip/Tuck,” and two years into the run of his musical comedy series, “Glee,” Ryan Murphy ventured into a different genre by premiering his newest creation, “American Horror Story.” Initially presented as a one-time limited series, it soon evolved into an anthology program featuring a new story and characters each season. Despite the yearly changes, several actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates, have stuck around for as many as nine iterations.

Bates first joined Murphy’s company of actors as a regular on “American Horror Story: Coven” and has since played roles in four other seasons. Her initial gig as 19th century serial killer Delphine LaLaurie earned her vast critical acclaim and led to a Primetime Emmy win for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress. The 66-year-old automatically became the 10th oldest woman to win the award, with five of her predecessors having prevailed after the age of 70. Like Bates, four others had previously received at least one acting Oscar.

Since 1962, a total of 48 actresses have won Emmys for their supporting roles on non-continuing programs, beginning with Pamela Brown (“Victoria Regina”). Five of the winners have triumphed multiple times.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Bates on the list of 10 oldest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress Emmy winners.

