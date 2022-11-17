Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate (‘Thirteen Lives’ sound designers): ‘Sound travels so fast under water’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We had to get it right, because it’s their story,” declares sound designer Rachael Tate about portraying the 2018 Thai cave rescue.” For our recent webchat she explains, “The local Thai people spoke a very specific local Thai dialect so we made sure we recorded crowd that lived really near the cave.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Thirteen Lives” is about a group of young soccer players and their coach being rescued from flooded caves in Thailand. It is based on the 2018 real life events which made news around the world. The film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard (“A Beautiful Mind”). It explored the events from the perspective of the rescuers such as John Volanthen (Colin Farrell) and uses a distinct filmmaking style to immerse the viewer in the narrow underwater caves.

Oliver Tarney and Tate did the sound design for the film. Tarney reveals, “We really wanted to lend the audience an idea of what it might be like in a cave. Because sound travels so fast under water, you can’t get that same calibration as to how far away something is. In a modern cinema we can have a very accurate idea of where sound is coming from. We kind of flipped that on its head. Even if you see something in picture that’s happening on one side of the screen you kind of hear it from all round. It becomes a little bit interactive. The truncating of those senses was a big part of trying to understand how difficult it would be.”

Tarney reveals, “In the end we actually got a recording session with John Volanthen. The guy was incredibly humble and good at his job and generous with his time.” Tate adds, “He did a lots breathing and efforts for us. We were able to use that on Colin Farell as he was swimming. So the real John is the fake John is the real John.”

The sound duo received a Sound Editing Oscar nomination in 2019 for “1917.” This was the last year before the Sound Editing and Mixing categories were combined into one Sound category, where the pair is eligible for “Thirteen Lives.” Tate says a challenge for this film was “to be as authentic and descriptive as we could be. 17 countries provided 5000 or more volunteers and engineers. We had to make sure we represented that. I recorded 8 different languages of crowd and its all interwoven.”

