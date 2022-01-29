Olivia Colman movies ranked worst to best: 15 greatest films including ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Favourite’ …

Olivia Colman‘s impressive range as an actress seems to know no bounds. A favorite in the UK for her television work in such sitcoms as “The Office” and “Fleabag,” TV audiences also lauded her for her dramatic performances in “Broadchurch” and “The Night Manager,” as well as more recently with “The Crown” and “Landscapers.” But it has been her estimable work in films that continues to bring her international renown. With such acclaim from audiences, it was inevitable that awards would begin coming her way.

Colman took home the Oscar for Best Actress for “The Favourite” (2018) and scored an additional Best Supporting Actress nomination for “The Father” (2020). For her work in television, Colman has received four Emmy bids, winning for “The Crown.” She also claimed Golden Globe statues for both TV (“The Night Manager” and “The Crown”) and film (“The Favourite”). So let’s raise a glass and toast the actress by counting down Olivia Colman movies ranked worst to best. Scroll through the photo gallery above (or click here for direct access).

After winning an Oscar for “The Favourite,” Colman is back in the awards discussion for “The Lost Daughter” from writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The Netflix film puts a rare spotlight on women who find motherhood to be a depressing burden. See 2022 Oscar odds for Best Actress.

Leda’s (Colman) ambivalence about being a mother doesn’t make her the most sympathetic of characters, and the actress makes no effort to sugarcoat Leda’s attitudes. But as Colman begins to reveal the emotional complexities with which Leda struggles, the character becomes understandable, and in a weird way, almost relatable. I hesitate to call Colman’s work here a brave performance. Rather, in being true to the character, Colman delivers a performance of enormous artistic integrity. Then again, we would expect nothing less from this actress.

