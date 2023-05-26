Ondi Timoner (‘Last Flight Home’ director) on how a film about her father’s death became ‘about how to live’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Director Ondi Timoner never wanted to make a documentary about her father. In fact, the director had planned to make a narrative about her father Eli, an entrepreneur and businessman most famous for founding Air Florida in the early 1970s. However, as Eli’s health declined and he expressed his wishes to end his own life, Timoner began filming Eli as a record for the family. The result of that footage is “Last Flight Home,” which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, is now streaming on Paramount + and on Amazon Prime Video.

“Last Flight Home” documents Eli Timoner’s decision to end his life under California’s End of Life Option Act. Despite the film’s heavy subject matter, Timoner looks back on the experience as “an absolute joy.” As she explains in an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), “I felt like those were some of the most beautiful weeks of my life. It was an absolute joy.”

As she was making the film, Timoner realized that there was more to the film than just looking at death. “I made it as a film about how to die, about how to let go of loved ones,” she says. “But then it also felt like a film about how to live and how to live. So I just ended up having to share it because it was just too transformative and it felt too important not to share.”

Timoner argues that in documenting Eli’s death, it gave him the opportunity to celebrate his life and his accomplishments, and release some of his shame stemming from business losses and a life-changing stroke he suffered in 1982. “He was holding onto this shame and to watch him be able to unload it and shed it was one of the greatest moments,” she explains. “In a way it helped all of us to shed our own shame, and that was what really motivated me to share the film.”

Timoner is extremely gratified knowing that the film is inspiring conversations about the film being a healing experience. “I think what’s happening here is people have so much pain associated with death,” she argues. “Then they go through this joyful film where a person dies and as they fall in love with dad and the family, they can also re-fall in love with their own family.”

The film has also spurred action in advocacy for medical aid in dying nationwide, something Timoner says motivates her to keep generating exposure to the film. “So many people have come up to us in pain because they couldn’t help their loved ones and their loved once were begging for mercy,” she says. “Let’s see how many millions of people we can free in this way to at least have this right.”

