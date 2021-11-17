Why ‘The Wheel of Time’ production designer Ondrej Nekvasil took inspiration from the cast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Production designer Ondrej Nekvasil was not familiar with Robert Jordan‘s “The Wheel of Time” fantasy novel series and only read the first book of the 14-volume series after joining the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, which premieres Friday, Nov. 19. “At some point, I stopped reading the books and I’m just focusing on the scripts and working with the scripts mostly,” he tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Production Design panel (watch above). “There was no additional materials connected with the books because there was not like illustrations or an illustrator involved with the books. And the only kind of visual thing was the map of the world, which was created by Robert Jordan, the writer, and that was it. After that, there was fan art, but we never followed the fan art.”

Adapted by Rafe Judkins, a former “Survivor” castaway who’s worked on “Chuck” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Wheel of Time” follows Moraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a group of women with magical powers, who takes five villagers on a trek in the hopes of figuring out if one of them is a reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful force that could save the world or end it. The series also stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Daniel Henney.

“The Wheel of Time” is set in is unnamed time and place, which presents ample creative opportunities for Nekvasil. He and his town took cues from the the stars of the series. “The key point for our designs and the whole thinking about the visual part of the world was actually the way the whole show is cast. We have a very diverse cast,” Nekvasil points out. “When we had our very first meeting with our showrunner Rafe Judkins, he discussed that actually in our specific world, the world and all the people mix so many times, so we’re not talking about the ethnics and the races because in this world that doesn’t exist. There’s no ethnics and the only places that we are coming from are this town or that town. It doesn’t matter what is the color of your skin because you have a small village in the middle of a mountain where you have very diverse people living in the village but it’s completely normal.”

As such, they pulled inspiration from all over the world to design for the villages and towns the group passes through during their journey. “We put together details from different mountain villages from the Alps going through Russia to Japan and to China, and we kind of created our world that is very specific to our show,” Nekvasil continues. “We were taking pieces from all around the world to make it happen, to make the visual and consistent look of the place. It wasn’t just the architecture but also the materials and how they work with the materials and how they use them.”

And to ensure they stay true to the mythology, the show had the help of a researcher who knew the novels inside and out. “She knows the books so well that she’s actually able to tell you that this detail appears in book 3 and in book 10 and in book 8. She was kind of like our Wikipedia of the story, so we could always ask her about this prop,” Neksvasil says. “‘Is it only in this book or do we need it later? Do we have any more description of that? We are in this room. Do we have more description in this chapter?’ She was always very helpful in that.”

