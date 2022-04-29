Ophelia Lovibond on her ‘instinctual response’ to her ‘Minx’ character: ‘It was very apparent to me who this person was’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“A lot of her character and her essence were on the page,” Ophelia Lovibond told Gold Derby about her character, Joyce Prigger on HBO Max’s half-hour period comedy “Minx.” In our exclusive video interview (watch above), she expands, “Ellen Rapoport created an incredible character. As soon as I read [the script], it was very apparent to me who this person was. Sometimes, you have an instinctual response to a character — and in this case, that was very strong.”

Set in 1970s United States, the series follows Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) as her last resort to get her anti-patriarch publication onto the world. Together with said publisher, Doug, she creates the titular erotic magazine for women, which also features essays from a progressive female perspective. Throughout the show’s 10-episode first season, you see that Joyce, though undoubtedly driven by passion and ambition, is a bundle of contradictions that often becomes her own obstacle. “I think Joyce is always coming from a point of being well meaning,” Lovibond says in this regard. “She is her own kind of worst enemy sometimes, because she’s very ideological and quite… a purist. And she has not applied these notions outside of academia. So, I think that a lot of the humour from the show comes from supplanting her from her academic world at Vassar [College] and putting her in a porno office.”

However, as Joyce encounters people from different walks of life over the course of the season, she’s willing to listen to and learn from them in order to evolve. “One of the most significant things she learns about herself is that she can be sexual, she can have desire, she can have an act of sexual appetite,” Lovibond explains. “She learns that she’s quite afraid of that side of herself, because she simply hasn’t really indulged it.” The actor adds that Joyce occasionally speaks in an “off-putting” manner but discovers firsthand that such a communication style does not necessarily invite people to have a conversation.

When asked whether Joyce and Doug, who hands her Minx magazine at the end of the season, depend on each other, Lovibond asserts that “they need each other more than they would like to admit.” Even though Joyce recognizes that Minx is her baby, she depends on Doug to get her magazine out in the first place, the actor explains, underlining that “there is so much about the business side of it” in which Joyce has little experience. Similarly, though, “Joyce’s magazine sells more than any other one that [Doug]’s ever had,” she continues. Hence, by the end of the season, “he finally has to admit that Joyce does bring something different, something unique to [the magazine] that he hasn’t been able to do before.”

Also in our chat, Lovibond discusses her preparation process for the show, the show’s slew of guest stars, and her “instantaneous” onscreen chemistry with Johnson.

