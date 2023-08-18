Original Screenplay at the Oscars: Which genre wins the most?

Best Original Screenplay is one of the two writing awards given out by the academy, with this one designated for works that have been written specifically for the screen and that haven’t been made before. While Best Adapted Screenplay honors writing that is based on preexisting works such as plays or books, Best Original Screenplay focuses on scripts that have been written for the screen While the academy prefers adaptations of novels and plays in Best Adapted Screenplay, what are they partial to in this category?

We’re going to take a look at the last 10 winners in this category to work out what sort of film is most likely to win here — and what it means for the hopefuls at the next Academy Awards. Take a look at the chart below.

As you can see, drama is the order of the day for academy voters. Five out of the last 10 winners here have been serious fare: Kenneth Branagh‘s “Belfast,” Emerald Fennell‘s “Promising Young Woman,” and Kenneth Lonergan‘s “Manchester by the Sea” plus the historical dramas “Green Book” (written by Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga) and “Spotlight” (written by Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer).

The other five winners each come from a different genre: sci-fi (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert‘s “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), thriller (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won‘s “Parasite”), horror (Jordan Peele‘s “Get Out”), comedy (“Birdman,” written by Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu), and romance (Spike Jonze‘s “Her”).

Drama is heavily favored here. But what is even more heavily favored is fiction. Some original scripts are entirely that — original. An original story with original characters, like “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Some are original scripts, however, that tell the story of a real-life event or person, such as “Spotlight.” However, only two of the past 10 winners in this category have been films that tell real-life stories: “Spotlight” and “Green Book.” “Belfast” is a personal work of Branagh’s but it is still a work of fiction. The academy LOVE an entirely fictional piece of writing in this category and they most like fictional dramas.

But let’s not stop at genre. Let’s look at who wrote those scripts. All 10 of those winning movies were written or co-written by their film’s directors. That is incredible and shows how much academy voters appreciate writer-directors. Plus, all 10 of those winners were all also nominated for Best Picture, with half of them going on to win Best Picture — “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Green Book,” “Parasite,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That is a helluva record!

But what does that mean for this year’s Best Original Screenplay contenders? Well, let’s take a look at the five films we are currently predicting will be nominated in this category: “Past Lives,” “The Holdovers,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Saltburn,” and “May December.”

“Past Lives,” written and directed by Celine Song, tells the story of two childhood friends who meet by chance years later and find that their connection is still strong. This is a moving drama with lashings of romance but it is a drama first and foremost. Song has never been nominated for an Oscar before but we have her in pole position.

“The Holdovers,” meanwhile, follows a disliked teacher looking after students at a college who stay behind during Christmastime. Another drama. This one is written by “Black-Ish” and “Whiskey Cavalier” scribe David Hemingson, who has also never been nominated for an Oscar before.

“Anatomy of a Fall” depicts a wife who murders her husband but must then contend with the fact that the sole witness of the crime was her blind son. Director Justine Triet co-wrote the script with Arthur Harari. They are both looking for their first Oscar bids. This one is being billed as a drama.

Fennell makes a comeback with “Saltburn,” which will follow a college student who becomes infatuated with his classmate and goes on a trip with his eccentric family. Like Fennell’s previous work, “Promising Young Woman,” this is a bit of a mixture of everything (drama, thriller, and comedy) but, for now, we’ll label it as a drama. Fennell previously won Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman” in 2021 and was also nominated for Best Director for that movie, too.

And, last but not least, is Todd Haynes‘ “May December.” This drama tells the story of an actress who visits an infamous couple in order to do research for a film based on them — the couple met decades earlier when the much-older woman had a sexual affair with the then-12-year-old boy, who is now her husband and father to her kids. This one is written by former casting director Samy Burch and not Haynes.

So, what to make of these five contenders? Well, all five are dramas, so that very much fits the pattern in this category. However, only “Past Lives,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” and “Saltburn” are written or co-written by their film’s directors. “The Holdovers” and “May December” are written by relatively new writers, so they may struggle here. That could open up a gap for “Maestro,” which is a biopic drama telling the story of Leonard Bernstein and is written by director Bradley Cooper and Singer. However, that is a drama based on real events, and we know that the academy prefers fictional works here. Perhaps that could pave the way for Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, who wrote the completely fictional “Asteroid City?” Anderson directed that one, too, while he’s been nominated three times in this category and seven times overall, so he’s likely overdue a win here.

We are currently predicting that only “Past Lives,” “The Holdovers,” and “Saltburn” will be nominated for Best Picture while we think that “Anatomy of a Fall” and “May December” could miss out. Again, that opens the door for “Maestro,” a movie we think the academy will love and will certainly be nominated for Best Picture.

“Past Lives” has the best chance of a Best Picture win according to our odds chart as it sits in third place behind only “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer” (two big contenders for Best Adapted Screenplay), while we are also predicting that “Past Lives” will win Best Original Screenplay. That would tick all of the boxes that the academy likes here, while “Saltburn” seems like a strong contender, too. “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” and “May December” all have weaknesses that could be exploited by “Maestro” and “Asteroid City.” Let’s see how things shape up in the coming months.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions