Who got the 1st ever perfect score predicting the Oscars? Nick Ruhrkraut tattles his secrets for the toughest categories [WATCH]

Gold Derby is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020! And in the entire two decades of awards-watching, something had never happened before. Nobody had ever received a perfect score in predicting Oscar winners, but that all changed Sunday night. Nick Ruhrkraut, a New Yorker who registered on our website just a month ago, scored 100% on the 24 categories for the Oscars ceremony this weekend.

We asked him to tattle some of his secrets for this perfect score in our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video above). We discuss how he knew that “Parasite” would win for Best Picture and Best Director, how he landed on both screenplay champs (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Parasite”) and even his reasons for that crazy split on the two sound categories (“Ford v Ferrari,” “1917”).

Ruhrkraut admits, “I couldn’t even sleep Oscar night. There were a few things that had to do with it. Part of it was hope. Part of it was looking at how the Academy votes. Part of it was seeing what the odds were for the night. Luck was on my side. I loved so many of the films this year and was shocked when I saw all 24 on the Gold Derby website out of 10,000+ people.”

He declares that “Parasite” was “my favorite by far, maybe of the past five or ten years! So after the SAG Awards win it had a standing ovation, it gave me a little hint that maybe there was more to come, especially the uproar for Bong Joon Ho. I was beyond happy, and he deserved it more than anybody this year.”

