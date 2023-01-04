Oscar flashback 50 years to 1973: ‘The Godfather’ vs. ‘Cabaret’; Marlon Brando refuses to accept Best Actor trophy

Fifty years ago, Angela Lansbury opened the 45th Academy Awards ceremony, with a song-and-dance number that paid homage to a day on a movie set. Carol Burnett, Michael Caine, Charlton Heston and Rock Hudson shared Oscars hosting duties on March 27, 1973, a historical night of Academy controversies, record-making, and memorable moments. Enjoy our Oscar flashback 50 years to the ceremony on NBC.

It began with Heston running late due to a flat tire; he was scheduled to deliver the voting rules in a “Ten Commandments” manner. Asked to fill in at the last minute was Clint Eastwood, who humorously claimed, “They pick the guy who hasn’t said but three lines in 12 movies to substitute for him.” Fortunately, Moses showed up and saved Dirty Harry about midway through the speech.

Five completely different types of films were represented in the Best Picture category, each of which has gone on to become a classic in its own right. “The Godfather” and “Cabaret” each came into the event with 10 nominations; while “Godfather” took home the top prize, it was only one of three wins compared to eight for “Cabaret” – which still holds the record for most overall wins without a Best Picture victory. Rounding out the category were “Deliverance,” “Sounder” and “The Emigrants,” which was the third non-English speaking film to garner a Best Picture bid. Due to the Academy’s rules for eligibility in specific categories, “The Emigrants” had received a Best Foreign Language nomination the year before, and four more bids in 1973 – all in major categories.

“The Emigrants” garnered a Best Director nomination for Swedish director Jan Troell, and launched his international career. “Deliverance” director John Boorman was also recognized, but “Sounder” director Martin Ritt was edged out by Joseph L. Mankiewicz for “Sleuth.” However, the true battle came down to Francis Ford Coppola for “The Godfather” and Bob Fosse for “Cabaret.” Fosse not only won the Oscar, but he went on to become the only person to win an Oscar, a Tony (“Pippin”) and an Emmy (“Liza with a Z”) in the same year – and his leading lady gained similar acclaim.

Liza Minnelli already had a Tony (“Flora the Red Menace,” 1965) when she won Best Actress for her career-defining role of Sally Bowles in “Cabaret,” and, like Fosse, would also take home an Emmy for “Liza with a Z” (she’s also been honored with the Grammy Legend Award, 1990). She had stiff competition at this ceremony, the first in which two African American women were recognized in this category. Diana Ross earned a bid for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues,” while Cicely Tyson was up for her role in the moving Depression-era “Sounder.” “The Emigrants” also claimed a spot, for Liv Ullmann, while previous Best Actress winner Maggie Smith rounded out the nominees, for her role in “Travels with My Aunt.”

The Best Actor announcement made for one of the most memorable moments in the Academy’s history. Marlon Brando won his second statue in this category and rejuvenated his career with his iconic performance as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather.” However, he declined the honor, sending Sacheen Littlefeather in his place to explain that he was protesting “the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry;” the controversial Wounded Knee occupation was also occurring during this time. Brando was the second actor to decline his Best Actor win; George C. Scott (“Patton”) had done so two years prior as he refused to compete with fellow actors. Brando was in distinguished company at this ceremony, as he and three of his rivals collectively earned 32 acting nominations over their careers. Peter O’Toole, who holds the record for most acting nominations with no wins, was up for his fifth of eight noms for “The Ruling Class.” “Sleuth” earned bids for both previous recipient Laurence Olivier (eighth of ten) and Caine (his second of six, he’d go on to win both of his Supporting Actor bids in 1987 and 2000). Paul Winfield earned his sole career nomination for “Sounder.”

Three of Brando’s co-stars landed in the Supporting Actor category, with James Caan, Robert Duvall and Al Pacino each earning his first Oscar nomination. Pacino also declined to attend the ceremony; he felt he should have been nominated in the Best Actor category as he had more screen time than Brando. Eddie Albert earned a spot for “The Heartbreak Kid,” but it was Joel Grey who claimed another win for “Cabaret,” for his portrayal of the Master of Ceremonies.

Renowned character actress Eileen Heckart won Best Supporting Actress for “Butterflies Are Free.” Her fellow nominees included Jeannie Berlin for “The Heartbreak Kid” (directed by her mother Elaine May)and Susan Tyrrell for “Fat City.” Like O’Toole, Geraldine Page earned her fifth of eight acting nominations, for “Pete ‘n’ Tillie;” however, she would eventually win on her final nomination (Best Actress for “The Trip to Bountiful,” 1986). Finally, Shelley Winters, who had won twice previously in this category, was up for “The Poseidon Adventure,” which ended the night with only two trophies despite eight nominations.

The thrilling disaster film was honored with a special achievement award, for its stunning visual effects. Its other win was in a category that saw eligibility controversy. There was a delay in the announcement for Best Original Song, as there was conflict over the song “Freddie’s Dead” from “Super Fly.” The released single had lyrics; however, the version in the film was strictly instrumental, and it was eventually deemed ineligible. “The Morning After” from “Poseidon” was eventually named Best Original Song.

There was also controversy in the Best Original Dramatic Score category, as “The Godfather” score gained a nom, but was later deemed ineligible as it had been used in an Italian film several years prior. Ironically, the winner was from a 20-year-old film. Charlie Chaplin‘s movie “Limelight” had seen limited release in 1952; due to Chaplin’s alleged communist sympathies, many theaters refused to play it. It wasn’t until 1972 that “Limelight” was re-released, and had its first screening in Los Angeles, making it eligible for Oscar contention. Chaplin won his only competitive Oscar (he received two honorary awards) for Best Score, which he shared with Raymond Rasch and Larry Russell, both posthumously.

The final win for “The Godfather” was for Best Adapted Screenplay; “The Candidate” won for Best Original Screenplay. Picture and Adapted Screenplay were the only losses for “Cabaret;” its other wins included Best Adaptation and Original Song Score, Sound, Art Direction, Cinematography and Editing.

Golden Age actor Edward G. Robinson, who surprisingly never earned a competitive nomination, received an honorary award; he had been notified of the distinction, but passed away two months before the ceremony. His widow accepted the trophy. Also honored was Walt Disney Production’s 50th anniversary with a musical salute.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions