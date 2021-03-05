Don’t despair Sophia Loren: 18 performers got Oscar nominations without bids from Critics Choice, SAG Awards and Golden Globes

Sophia Loren caps off a career that has spanned eight decades with a heartbreaking performance in the Netflix film “A Life Ahead.” She numbers among the 15 contenders on the BAFTAs longlist for Best Actress but did not reap bids from other key precursor prizes. However there is plenty of precedent for performers to still earn Oscar nominations after snubs by the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Below, we list the 18 performers who pulled off Oscar nominations surprises after being overlooked earlier in awards season. However, for all of those who overcame these earlier snubs the nomination had to be reward enough as none took home the Oscar. Marina de Tavira was the most recent addition to this roster with her 2019 Best Actress nomination for “Roma.”

(Note: Marcia Gay Harden won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Pollock” without any precursor bids. However, that was in 2001, the year before the Critics Choice introduced nominations. Frances McDormand won with that group for both “Almost Famous” and “Wonder Boys,” Kate Hudson took home the Globe for “Almost Famous” and Judi Dench prevailed at SAG for “Chocolat.” All three lost to Harden at the Oscars as did Julie Walters for “Billy Elliot.”)

Do you think anyone from this year’s roster of 14 performers who reaped bids at all three key precursor prizes will be snubbed on Oscars nominations morning on March 15?

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

BEST ACTOR

Clint Eastwood, “Million Dollar Baby” (2005)

Tommy Lee Jones, “In the Valley of Elah” (2008)

Javier Bardem, “Biutiful” (2011)

Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2012)

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper” (2015)

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Linney, “The Savages” (2008)

Marina de Tavira. “Roma” (2019)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Djimon Hounsou, “In America” (2004)

Alan Alda, “The Aviator” (2005)

William Hurt, “A History of Violence” (2006)

Michael Shannon, “Revolutionary Road” (2009)

Max von Sydow, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2012)

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2014)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Shohreh Aghdashloo, “House of Sand and Fog” (2004)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “Crazy Heart” (2010)

Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook” (2013)

Laura Dern, “Wild” (2015)

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread” (2018)

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?