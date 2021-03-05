Who will be snubbed by Oscars despite Critics Choice, Golden Globes and SAG Awards nominations?

This year 14 performers have reaped nominations at each of the Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice awards. How likely is it that pulling off this triple play will get them to the major leagues so that they number among the 20 performers who earn Oscar nominations on March 15?

Since the Critics Choice Awards introduced nominations in 2002, there have been two dozen instances when a performer nominated across-the-board by these three groups did not go on to contend at the Academy Awards. The most recent of these also-rans stumbled in 2020: Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) failed to translate her support from the three precursors into her first Oscar bid. The other 14 triple nominees that year reaped Oscar bids.

Likewise in 2019 Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) were overlooked in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively while the other 14 got invited to the Oscars.

In 2018, James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) and Hong Chau (“Downsizing”) were omitted from the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress line-ups respectively by the actors branch of the academy. The lucky 13 other performers with nominations across the board all contended at Academy Awards.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

In 2017, Amy Adams (“Arrival”) was snubbed in the Best Actress race and was the only one of the 14 performers with triple bids who failed to make it to the Oscars. In 2016, 11 of the 13 who pulled off this triple play went on to reap Oscar bids; the two that missed out were featured players Helen Mirren (“Trumbo”) and Michael Shannon (“99 Homes”).

In 2015, 16 of 18 were nominated for Oscars, with only leads Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler”) and Jennifer Aniston (“Cake”) overlooked. In 2014, only three of the 17 performers with bids across the board were spurned by the Oscars: leads Tom Hanks “Captain Phillips” and Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks”) and supporting player Daniel Bruhl (“Rush”).

2013 proved unlucky for two leads: John Hawkes (“The Sessions”) and Marion Cotillard (“Rust and Bone”). Likewise in 2012 for star turns by Leonardo DiCaprio (“J. Edgar”) and Tilda Swinton (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”). In 2011, only supporting actress Mila Kunis (“Black Swan”) was snubbed.

In the first decade of Critics Choice nominees, the same sorry fate befell leads Ryan Gosling (“Lars and the Real Girl”) and Angelina Jolie (“A Mighty Heart”) in 2008; category jumper Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Departed”) in 2007; “Cinderella Man” Russell Crowe in 2006; “Sideways” star Paul Giamatti in 2005; and featured player Cameron Diaz (“Vanilla Sky”) in 2002.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?