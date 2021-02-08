Don’t despair Sophia Loren: 18 performers got Oscar nominations without bids by any of Critics Choice, SAG Awards and Golden Globes

In 2019 “Roma” leading lady Marina de Tavira became the 18th performer to reap an Oscar bid with first contending at the Golden Globe OR the SAG OR the Critics Choice Awards. Italian screen legend Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”) is hoping that the actors branch of the academy remembers her likewise when Oscar nominations voting kicks off on March 5.

Below, we enumerate the lucky few who have come out of left field to make history at the Oscars by being nominated without first having been in the running with at least one of these precursors. However, for all of these who overcame those snubs the Oscar nomination had to be reward enough as none won.

Be sure to compare this roster of those who defied the odds and reaped surprise Oscar bids without contending at any of these awards with those 24 performers who were snubbed by the academy despite nominations at the Critics Choice, SAG and Golden Globes. The most recent of these also-rans is Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) who was overlooked in 2020.

Do you think anyone from this year’s roster of 14 performers who reaped bids at all three key precursor prizes will be snubbed on Oscars nominations morning on March 15?

(Note: Marcia Gay Harden won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Pollock” without any precursor bids. However, that was in 2001, the year before the Critics Choice introduced nominations. Frances McDormand won with that group for both “Almost Famous” and “Wonder Boys,” Kate Hudson took home the Globe for “Almost Famous” and Judi Dench prevailed at SAG for “Chocolat.” All three lost to Harden at the Oscars as did Julie Walters for “Billy Elliot.”)

BEST ACTOR

Clint Eastwood, “Million Dollar Baby” (2005)

Tommy Lee Jones, “In the Valley of Elah” (2008)

Javier Bardem, “Biutiful” (2011)

Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2012)

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper” (2015)

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Linney, “The Savages” (2008)

Marina de Tavira. “Roma” (2019)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Djimon Hounsou, “In America” (2004)

Alan Alda, “The Aviator” (2005)

William Hurt, “A History of Violence” (2006)

Michael Shannon, “Revolutionary Road” (2009)

Max von Sydow, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (2012)

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2014)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Shohreh Aghdashloo, “House of Sand and Fog” (2004)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “Crazy Heart” (2010)

Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook” (2013)

Laura Dern, “Wild” (2015)

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread” (2018)

