Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tony Awards on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall

The Tony Awards announced Wednesday that Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The event takes place from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, at 8:00 ET; 5:00 PT on CBS and Paramount+ with a premium subscription. The celebration will officially commence an hour earlier with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. DeBose will not be hosting this first hour of the celebration. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

DeBose is perhaps best known for her electrifying take on Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” for which she received an Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Award. She earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for playing Disco Donna, one of three iterations of iconic singer Donna Summer in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” This performance also netted her a nomination from the Drama League for Distinguished Performance and a win with the Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show.

In 2015, DeBose appeared in the original cast of the Tony-winning mega hit musical “Hamilton.” She portrayed “The Bullet” which would take down Alexander Hamilton both on stage and in the Emmy-winning film version on Disney+. Other Broadway credits include “Bring it On: The Musical,” “Motown The Musical,” “Pippin” and “A Bronx Tale.” She recently had a breakout role in “Schmigadoon!” and received critical acclaim for her performance in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical “The Prom.” Next, DeBose will star in Sony Pictures’ “Kraven the Hunter;” “Argylle” from Apple and the space thriller “ISS.”

SEE 2022 Tony Awards nominations announcement moving to May 9

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!” said DeBose. “This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12th.”

“We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Event and Alternative Programming, CBS. “After the last challenging two years there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway, and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

The Tony Awards recently extended the eligibility deadline to qualify for this year’s awards to May 4. This was in an effort to ensure that every Tony nominator has the opportunity to see every eligible production amid a season where Covid has resulted in actors missing performances and performance cancellations. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award Nominee Joshua Henry will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards Nominations on Monday, May 9, at 9:00 ET; 6:00 ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Monday, May 9..

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards nominees now through May 9

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?