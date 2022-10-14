Oscar-winning villains: The 15 meanest, baddest jokers of the past 30 years

For any actor, playing a villain or just a plain bad person can be a true joy, because it lets them flex their imagination and acting muscles to play someone (hopefully) unlike themselves. That has also led many of those performances to winning Oscars. Even so, if you ask many actors (especially Christoph Waltz) about “playing a villain,” they’ll probably tell you that they couldn’t look at their character in that way, since they needed to create a believable motivation for their character to do all the awful things they do. And yet, so many actors have won Academy Awards for playing generally bad people, as you can see in the gallery above (or click here for direct access). Read on to see all of the Oscar-winning villains from the past 30 years.

Tommy Lee Jones as U.S. Marshall Samuel Gerard in ‘The Fugitive’ (1993)

The interesting thing about Oscar-winning “villains’ is that there’s sometimes a grey area even with the antagonists of action-thrillers like this one. Some might feel that Jones’ obsessive U.S. Marshall trying to track down Harrison Ford as the film’s title character was just doing his job.

Kevin Spacey as Roger ‘Verbal’ Kint in ‘The Usual Suspects’ (1995)

If you haven’t seen Bryan Singer’s second feature, then this is a definite spoiler, since Spacey’s con-man character was just one of the title characters who may have been responsible for a massacre on a ship. As the film reaches its conclusion, we discover that his character is even more nefarious than he’s had us believe up until that point.

Denzel Washington as Detective Sgt. Alonzo Harris in ‘Training Day’ (2001)

It had been almost 10 years since Harvey Keitel starred in “Bad Lieutenant,” but Washington upped the idea of a “bad cop” to a whole new level, as we watched him terrorize his ambitious new trainee (played by the also-nominated Ethan Hawke). Washington ended up creating an iconic film character who is still regularly quoted, while also winning his second Oscar.

Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in ‘Monster’ (2003)

Whether serial killer Aileen Wuornos would be considered a proper “villain” is certainly up for debate. She did kill a lot of men, but some women might say those men were pigs who deserved to die anyway. And yet, Theron and director Patty Jenkins made Aileen such a sympathetic character, you couldn’t outright hate her either.

Forest Whitaker as Idi Amin in ‘The Last King of Scotland’ (2006)

You really couldn’t get worse than the tyrannical military dictator that ruled over Uganda with an iron fist between 1971 and 1979, but Whitaker’s performance stood out so much in Kevin Macdonald’s historical drama, most people won’t remember the other awards winners in the cast. It was a showstopper of a performance.

Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

From the second Bardem shows up in the Coen Brothers’ modern Western with his odd page boy haircut, you just know he’s up to no good. Sure enough, he kills almost every single person he meets. Bardem went on to play the James Bond villain Silva in the 2012 film “Skyfall,” but failed to be nominated for an Oscar for that equally horrible villain.

Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview in ‘There Will Be Blood’ (2007)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s period drama based on the 1927 novel “Oil!” was so different than his previous films “Magnolia” and “Punch-Drunk Love.” Much of that came down to Day-Lewis’ indelible performance as an unscrupulous oilman who will do anything to get his hands on oil. Anderson and Day-Lewis reteamed for “Phantom Thread” in 2017, for which Day-Lewis received his sixth Oscar nomination.

Tilda Swinton as Karen Crowder in ‘Michael Clayton’ (2007)

George Clooney starred as the title character in Tony Gilroy’s feature directorial debut about a New York City fixer who discovers a colleague has been murdered. It turns out that Swinton’s character, the lead counsel for a company whose product has killed hundreds of people, is responsible for hiring the assassins, and she erroneously tries to off Clayton, as well. It leads to an impossible to forget stand-off between Clooney and Swinton, though only Swinton won her Oscar that year.

Christoph Waltz as Colonel Hans Landa in ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

You probably can’t get worse than playing a Nazi, and that’s only a few years after Forest Whitaker’s Oscar for playing Idi Amin. The Austrian actor wasn’t very well known before Quentin Tarantino cast him in his WWII revenge thriller, but Waltz’s deliciously evil performance really stood out among a terrific ensemble. Waltz would end up winning a second Oscar, playing more of a good guy in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

Mo’nique as Mary Lee Johnston in ‘Precious’ (2009)

Not necessarily a “villain,” but just a horribly, abusive mother, Mo’nique’s role in Lee Daniels’drama almost overshadowed the also nominated Gabourey Sidibe, playing her overweight daughter, who is trying to overcome all that abuse.

Heath Ledger as the Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

The tragedy of Heath Ledger’s death in January 2008 was only exacerbated as people began to see his jaw-dropping performance as the iconic villain in Christopher Nolan’s sophomore Batman movie. It offered further proof that being bad or playing an outright villain does help get the Academy’s attention.

J.K. Simmons as Terence Fletcher in ‘Whiplash’ (2014)

The definition of “villain” can be stretched a bit when discussing Simmons’ over-the-top jazz instructor, who puts Miles Teller’s up-and-coming drummer through absolute hell. It was the first signs that future Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle had what it took to creating memorable characters.

Allison Janney as LaVona Golden in ‘I, Tonya’ (2017)

Not a villain in the traditional sense, but another abusive mother ala Mo’Nique, LaVona Golden was the not-so-nice white trash mother of Tonya Harding, as played by Margot Robbie in Craig Gillespie’s dark dramedy based on the events surrounding the 1994 attack on skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

Sam Rockwell as Officer Jason Dixon in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (2017)

All of Martin McDonagh’s films tend to have well-fleshed out characters, straddling the line between good and bad. When Rockwell played the racist alcoholic officer taking on the mother of a murdered girl wanting justice, played by Frances McDormand (who also won an Oscar), we saw what the seasoned actor could deliver. Rockwell went onto be nominated for another Oscar for playing former President George W. Bush, who some might consider a villain.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in ‘Joker’ (2019)

Only two other actors have won Oscars for playing the same character – Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando for playing Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II – so Phoenix’s turn as the Batman villain in his own origin story, directed by Todd Phillips, seemed like a sure-fire path to an Oscar.

