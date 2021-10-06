Oscars 2022: The state of the Best Actor race so far

How packed is 2022 Oscars Best Actor race? In the span of 72 hours at the Telluride Film Festival, no less than three actors were lined up by awards pundits and industry experts as seemingly surefire future nominees. But Will Smith for “King Richard,” Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano,” and Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog” are far from the only actors who can stake a claim to nascent Oscar buzz. Based on the early Gold Derby odds, this year’s Best Actor race could be the most star-studded and competitive in recent memory.

At the moment, it’s Smith who leads across both the experts and users: As of the publication of this piece, 12 of the 19 experts have Smith winning his first Best Actor award for playing Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, in “King Richard.” Close to 1,400 Gold Derby users, meanwhile, also have Smith coming out on top. It’s the safe bet: “Will Smith is gonna win that Oscar,” Vanity Fair critic Richard Lawson wrote in September. One of the biggest stars in Hollywood for now going on four decades, Smith has never won an Academy Award despite two previous Best Actor nominations for 2006’s “The Pursuit of Happyness” and 2001’s “Ali.”

It was in 2001 when Smith faced off with Denzel Washington for “Training Day,” a performance that gave Washington his first and only Best Actor Oscar thus far. History could repeat itself again, especially if Gold Derby users and experts have any say: Washington stars this year in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and he’s already garnered some of the best reviews of his career following its bow at the New York Film Festival. An Oscar nomination for Washington would give him nine overall, tying the two-time winner with five others: Spencer Tracy, Paul Newman, Al Pacino, Laurence Olivier, and Jack Nicholson. It would also make history as Washington would become the first Black actor with nine or more nominations. Among the 19 experts making picks so far, everyone has Washington slotted in for the nomination and five predict he could win.

But Smith and Washington aren’t the only major threats to win next year: Cumberbatch is all but assured to score his second Best Actor nomination, according to both users and experts. It’s easy to see why: “The Power of the Dog” presents the “Doctor Strange” actor with his meatiest role yet, and Cumberbatch has already received a high-profile tribute at the Toronto International Film Festival — while also making his presence felt at film festivals in Venice, Telluride, and New York. Cumberbatch has a possible leg-up on Smith and Washington as well because of his film: “The Power of the Dog” is expected to be a major Best Picture contender as well as a nominee in multiple categories. (How many nominations “King Richard,” a total crowdpleaser with great reviews out of Telluride, and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” can land beside the lead stars is an open question.)

In the fourth and fifth spots of the cumulative Gold Derby odds are Bradley Cooper for “Nightmare Alley” and Dinklage. But there are nearly a dozen actors who could conceivably win those final nominations.

Adam Driver for “House of Gucci” is a favorite among users: He’s ahead of Dinklage in the picks and holds the fifth slot, just behind Cooper. (Experts have Driver, for a performance unseen by few if any, in sixth.)

Former winner Joaquin Phoenix is a strong contender for “C’mon C’mon,” the Mike Mills film that is fresh off a successful run through the New York Film Festival. Andrew Garfield is rising following the trailer debut for “tick, tick…Boom!” That makes sense: the buzz on Garfield, a nominee in 2017 for “Hacksaw Ridge,” is growing louder by the day and he’s already been on the receiving end of a splashy and emotional New York Times profile. (Netflix will release “tick, tick…Boom!” in November.)

Leonardo DiCaprio, a past winner and a nominee here as recently as last year, is back with “Don’t Look Up,” but users and experts split widely on whether he’s a serious contender: the experts have DiCaprio in 15th place, while users slotted DiCaprio in at eighth.

Users are also more bullish on Jamie Dornan, a position that perhaps puts them ahead of the expert curve: Dornan sits in 11th place among users but just 23rd with the experts. But his performance in “Belfast,” a presumed Best Picture nominee and the possible front-runner at this stage after its explosive run festival run, has been hailed in reviews. (It’s possible Dornan could be a supporting actor contender instead if that’s where Focus Features ultimately places him and co-star and fellow contender Catriona Balfe.)

Clifton Collins Jr. is a possibility for “Jockey”: experts have the veteran actor in ninth place and users slotted him in 14th position.

Clint Eastwood for “Cry Macho,” Michael B. Jordan for “A Journal for Jordan,” Josh O’Connor for “Mothering Sunday,” Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram,” child actor Jude Hill for “Belfast,” Matt Damon for “The Last Duel,” and Timothee Chalamet for “Dune” are also pushing for what would be long-shot nominations as well.

This year’s Best Actor race included first-time nominees like Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmed, and Chadwick Boseman. But it’s very possible every single 2022 Oscars Best Actor nominee will be a returning star. It sets up Best Actor as one of the 2022 Oscars’ most exciting categories where any number of outcomes could either make history or honor a long-respected star with their first Academy Award.

