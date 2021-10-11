Oscars 2022: Best Actress predictions and the state of the race so far

Is this the year academy voters finally bow to beloved indie actress and former “Twilight” lead Kristen Stewart? In an Oscars 2022 Best Actress race that already feels as strong as last year’s knock-down, drag-out battle, Stewart is the overwhelming pick among Gold Derby experts and users predictions for her performance as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Stewart currently leads the list of accomplished Best Actress contenders with 11 experts predicting her eventual victory. That’s more than all other actresses combined at the moment, not that anyone should be surprised in these early days of awards season. Stewart’s performance in the Pablo Larrain film was hailed as a revelation by critics following the “Spencer” premiere at the Venice Film Festival and its subsequent screening at the Telluride Film Festival. The actress has already gotten some great advanced press as well, recently appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, which wondered if she could be “crowned” queen of awards season.

But Stewart isn’t the only contender at the moment and, if recent history is any judge, the 2022 Oscars Best Actress race is certain to have many ebbs and flows before a winner is announced at the Academy Awards next year. Running just behind Stewart among both Gold Derby users and experts is Jessica Chastain, who stars as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The drama somewhat came and went after its theatrical bow in September, but the Searchlight release generated very positive reviews for Chastain, who underwent hours of intense makeup and hairstyling to affect the iconic look of the evangelical icon. Chastain’s Best Actress push this year also pays off her introduction to mainstream audiences a decade earlier. In her breakout 2011, when she starred or co-starred in five movies, including Best Picture nominees “The Help” and “The Tree of Life,” Chastain also received her first Oscar nomination. She followed up that honor (a supporting actress nod for “The Help”) with a Best Actress nomination for “Zero Dark Thirty.” But despite a number of worthy performances in the years since, Chastain has not returned to the Best Actress race. Most pundits expect that to change in 2022.

In third place among Gold Derby users and experts is a performance few if any have seen just yet: Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci.” Based on the explosive trailer, Lady Gaga is absolutely a contender for the Ridley Scott drama, playing Patrizia Reggiani, the scheming ex-wife of the late Maurizio Gucci. (In real life, Reggiani was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill Gucci.) Lady Gaga is a past nominee in the category, in 2019 for “A Star Is Born,” and a former Oscar winner (for Best Original Song, also from “A Star Is Born.”)

In fourth place among 2022 Oscars Best Actress contenders, the experts and users at Gold Derby have split — likely due to the fact that many experts have seen more contenders at this stage than the users. Experts have Penelope Cruz in fourth for her work in Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers”; users have Cruz in sixth, opting instead for Frances McDormand for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in fourth. The three-time Best Actress winner and reigning champion in the category is slotted in the seventh spot among experts.

In fifth place for both experts and users is Jennifer Hudson, a former Oscar winner who received positive reviews for playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

So if Oscar voting happened right now, that’s who the Gold Derby predictions expect to receive nominations. But those are far from the only worthy contenders. Former winner Olivia Colman is on the ascent for “The Lost Daughter,” with experts placing her in sixth place and users in seventh. Colman, fresh off her Emmy Awards win for “The Crown,” gives one of her best performances yet in the Maggie Gyllenhaal drama and as more people see the film it’s likely her fortunes will rise.

Cate Blanchett, a two-time Oscar winner and former Best Actress winner, is hanging strong among experts and users for ‘Nightmare Alley” — although like “House of Gucci,” the forthcoming drama from Guillermo del Toro has not screened widely in any major capacity just yet. Another option in the race could be Jodie Comer, an Emmy winner for “Killing Eve,” who is 14th among experts for “The Last Duel” (another Ridley Scott movie), but 9th for users.

Other notable underdogs include Emilia Jones for “CODA,” Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in the World,” and Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos.” Caitriona Balfe, who stars in “Belfast,” was an early contender here but Focus Features has confirmed she will campaign in the Best Supporting Actress race instead.

My Oscars 2022 Best Actress predictions as of Monday, October 11 (updated weekly)

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” Frances McDormand, “Belfast”

Next up: Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

