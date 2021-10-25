Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions and the state of the race

Consider this: The Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actress race could give beloved actress Ann Dowd (“Mass”) her first-ever Academy Award or could turn perennial online favorite and “Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”) into an Oscar winner. Those are just two of the compelling narratives brewing in the supporting actress category — and we haven’t even mentioned past winner Marlee Matlin for “CODA,” an overdue for recognition Kirsten Dunst for “The Power of the Dog,” or two-time Emmy nominee Aunjanue Ellis for “King Richard.”

But despite the unsettled nature of the race at this stage, Gold Derby users and experts haven’t been shy about making Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actress predictions. Dowd leads the pack among both sets for “Mass,” with 17 experts predicting her nomination and eight expecting she’ll go all the way. In fact, the only things that seemingly can stop Dowd from receiving her first Oscar nomination after years of critical acclaim and Emmy Awards success are out of her control: whether “Mass,” a small-scale drama about two sets of parents grieving over a school shooting, can break through amid a slate of bigger productions, and how much her co-star, Martha Plimpton, captures voters’ imaginations as well. (Plimpton who is also excellent in the film is ranked ninth among experts and 12th among users.)

If Dowd doesn’t end up winning, there are plenty of others waiting to ascend to the top. Chief among them at this stage is Dunst, whose work in “The Power of the Dog” has been widely praised since its Venice Film Festival debut. Dunst has been starring in Hollywood productions for decades and has numerous hit films and strong performances on her resume, but a nomination here would be her first.

In third among both users and experts is Ellis, who plays Orecene Price in “King Richard,” the mother to Venus and Serena Williams. “King Richard” has been presented as a showcase for Will Smith, a favorite in the Best Actor race, but the crowd-pleasing drama is loaded with top-flight supporting performances with Ellis at the head of the class.

Both users and experts are in lockstep again on the fourth-place contender, Matlin. The “CODA” actress is a previous Oscar winner (Best Actress at the 1987 ceremony) and received strong reviews for the emotional Apple TV+ drama. A smash out of Sundance, “CODA” debuted in August and as one of the streaming service’s best contenders, it’s likely to get a renewed awards push later this year and into 2022. Added visibility could only help Matlin stay in this packed race — especially with Balfe and Judi Dench hot on her heels in fifth and sixth place, respectively. The “Belfast” actresses are on the rise among both users and experts and could become only the fourth set of costars to receive nominations from the same film since 2010, joining Amy Adams and Melissa Leo for “The Fighter,” Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer for “The Help,” and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for “The Favourite.”

If someone from that above group falters, there are more worthy nominees waiting in the wings. Former Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga is a strong contender for “Passing,” which Netflix is set to debut. Jesse Buckley and Dakota Johnson have some flicking buzz for “The Lost Daughter,” although noise around those performances — especially Buckley’s — should grow as the film gets screened more and more before its December bow on Netflix. Then there are a group of actresses with presumably showy roles in films yet to screen, including Ariana DeBose as Anita in “West Side Story,” Nina Arianda in “Being the Ricardos,” Rooney Mara in “Nightmare Alley,” and Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up.”

My Oscars 2022 Best Actor predictions as of Monday, October 25 (updated weekly)

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast” Ann Dowd, “Mass” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” Ruth Negga, “Passing” Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Next up: Judi Dench, “Belfast”

