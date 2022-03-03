Oscars 2022: 20 movie reunions we would love to see happen on the ceremony, including ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Harry Potter’ and more

Rumors are rampant that Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer is planning some surprise movie reunions for this year’s ceremony. ABC will broadcast the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, with hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The first six presenters for the event were announced on Thursday.

Here are 13 memorable casts celebrating anniversaries of their Oscar wins or their releases in theaters. Any or all would be exciting to see on the event and would bring the house down.

“West Side Story” — Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn (60th anniversary of wins)

“The Godfather — Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan, plus Robert De Niro possibly (50th anniversary of release)

“Cabaret” — Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey (50th anniversary of release)

“The Silence of the Lambs” — Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Foster (30th anniversary of wins)

“Fargo” — Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, Joel and Ethan Coen (25th anniversary of wins)

“The Help” — Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sissy Spaceck (10th anniversary of wins)

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” — Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas (40th anniversary of wins)

“Titanic” — Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, James Cameron (25th anniversary of release)

“The Lord of the Rings” — Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, Cate Blanchett, Viggo Mortensen, Peter Jackson (20th anniversary of wins)

“Chicago” — Renee Zellweger, Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere (20th anniversary of release)

“Thelma & Louise” — Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon (30th anniversary of wins)

“Harry Potter” — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint (20th anniversary of wins)

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” — Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Steven Spielberg (40th anniversary of release)

Along with the baker’s dozen of casts and directors mentioned above, here are some other ideas (some not related to anniversaries but could be thrilling):

Historic Wins — Halle Berry, Denzel Washington (20th anniversary of wins)

“Spider-Man” — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“Mary Poppins” — Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke

“Back to the Future” — Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd

“Jurassic Park” — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

“Batman” — Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson

“Ghostbusters” — Dan Aykroyd, Bill Muray, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis

