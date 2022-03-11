Oscars 2022: Next 6 presenters announced are Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Lupita Nyong’o, Wesley Snipes, Naomi Scott

Oscars producer Will Packer announced on Friday that six more presenters are taking the stage for the 2022 ceremony. Oscar winners Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyong’o will be presenting along with Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. The 94th annual Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27, for ABC and is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Previously revealed presenters were Oscar champs Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek and Yuh-Jung Youn, along with Lily James, Zoe Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Uma Thurman.

Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) is the reigning champ for Best Supporting Actor. Nyong’o won Best Supporting Actress for “12 Years a Slave.” Travolta was previously nominated for “Saturday Night Fever” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Producers have also not announced at this stage which performers will be singing the Best Original Song nominees. Last year’s scaled-down event had the songs performed for airing in the live red carpet pre-show. Here are the nominees with original singers from their films:

Beyonce – “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

Reba McEntire – “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Van Morrison – “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

Sebastian Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

