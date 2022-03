Oscars 2022: Who are the 27 presenters announced so far; why haven’t performers been confirmed yet?

Oscars producer Will Packer and his team have been announcing quite a few presenters recently who will be part of the glitzy ceremony next weekend. The 94th annual Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27, for ABC and is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

One excellent ongoing tradition is having the previous year’s acting winners return to hand out new Oscars. Among the revealed presenters are Sir Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn. Still no word yet if Frances McDormand will be on stage this time.

Who are the 27 ceremony presenters revealed so far (with more to be announced soon)? Here is our compiled list below, plus a photo gallery you can tour above.

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Halle Bailey

Ruth E. Carter

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Kevin Costner

Jamie Lee Curtis

Lady Gaga

Woody Harrelson

Anthony Hopkins (Actress ???)

Samuel L. Jackson

Lily James

Daniel Kaluuya (Supporting Actress ???)

Zoe Kravitz

Mila Kunis

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

Rami Malek

Frances McDormand (??? not confirmed) (Actor)

Shawn Mendes

Lupita Nyong’o

Rosie Perez

Tyler Perry

Chris Rock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Naomi Scott

Wesley Snipes

Uma Thurman

John Travolta

Yuh-Jung Youn (Supporting Actor ???)

Rumors have been circulating that iconic movie duos and casts might be reuniting on stage. Based on these names announced so far, will “Pulp Fiction” co-stars Jackson, Travolta and Thurman be joining together that night? And how about a “White Men Can’t Jump” reunion for Harrelson, Perez and Snipes? Other possibilities are included in our recent “wish list” article:

Producers have also not announced at this stage which performers will be singing the Best Original Song nominees. Last year’s scaled-down event had the songs performed for airing in the live red carpet pre-show. Here are the nominees with original singers from their films:

Beyonce – “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

Reba McEntire – “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Van Morrison – “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

Sebastian Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

