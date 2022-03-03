Oscars 2022: 1st 6 presenters announced are Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn

Oscars producer Will Packer announced the first six presenters for the 2022 ceremony on Thursday. Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner and Yuh-Jung Youn will be taking the stage along with Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock. The 94th annual Academy Awards airs live on Sunday, March 27, for ABC and is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Youn (“Minari”) is the first of last year’s acting nominees to revealed. There is no word yet on whether Frances McDormand, Anthony Hopkins or Daniel Kaluuya will be returning for traditional duties of presenting to the next cycle of acting champs.

Costner is a previous winner for directing and producing “Dances with Wolves.” Rock is a past host of the Academy Awards. Gaga won for Best Original Song of “A Star Is Born.” Perez is a previous nominee for “Fearless.”

Producers have also not announced at this stage which performers will be singing the Best Original Song nominees. Last year’s scaled-down event had the songs performed for airing in the live red carpet pre-show. Here are the nominees with original singers from their films:

Beyonce – “Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

Reba McEntire – “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Van Morrison – “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

