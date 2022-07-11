Oscars 2023: What are your ridiculously early predictions for nominees in 8 categories?

Even though it is only mid-July, Gold Derby is officially launching the 2023 Oscars predictions center! You can now make your ridiculously early picks for the eight categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. We will continue to add more categories over the next few months before nominations are announced on January 24. Also, be assured that we will make appropriate changes, additions, deletions almost weekly as the studios make updates to their campaign plans.

Academy Awards voters should have an abundance of good, great and spectacular movies from which to choose for the remainder of 2022. Just a few of the high profile directors with previous Oscar wins or nominations:

“Amsterdam” directed by David O. Russell; starring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” directed by James Cameron; starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

“Babylon” directed by Damien Chazelle; starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” directed by Martin McDonagh; starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

“Bardo” directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu; starring Daniel Gimenez Cacho.

“Bones and All” directed by Luca Guadagnino; starring Timothee Chalamet.

“Elvis” directed by Baz Luhrmann; starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

“The Fabelmans” directed by Steven Spielberg; starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” directed by Martin Scorsese; starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

“The Lost King” directed by Stephen Frears; starring Sally Hawkins.

“Next Goal Wins” directed by Taika Waititi; starring Michael Fassbender.

“Nope” directed by Jordan Peele; starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

“Nyad” directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi; starring Annette Bening.

“Poor Things” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos; starring Emma Stone.

“Shirley” directed by John Ridley; starring Regina King.

“The Son” directed by Florian Zeller; starring Hugh Jackman.

“TAR” directed by Todd Field; starring Cate Blanchett.

“Thirteen Lives” directed by Ron Howard; starring Joel Edgerton and Colin Farrell.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” directed by George Miller; starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

“The Whale” directed by Darren Aronofsky; starring Brendan Fraser.

“White Noise” directed by Noah Baumbach; starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

“Women Talking” directed by Sarah Polley; starring Frances McDormand.

At this moment, there are several films that might be released in 2022, but there is no evidence of whether they will be for 2022 or 2023. We will not enter these movies into our predictions event until they are confirmed: “Asteroid City” (Wes Anderson), ” Boston Strangler” (Matt Ruskin), “Carmen” (Benjamin Millepied), “Civil War” (Alex Garland), “Empire of Light” (Sam Mendes), “Flamin’ Hot” (Eva Longoria), “The Killer” (David Fincher), “Napoleon” (Ridley Scott), “Red, White and Water” (Lisa Neugebauer), “She Came to Me” (Rebecca Miller), “True Love” (Gareth Edwards) and “The Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer).

