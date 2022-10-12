Oscars 2023 predictions and the state of the race so far

Every Wednesday between now and the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Gold Derby expert Christopher Rosen takes a look at the 2023 Oscars landscape and the state of the race so far in the six major categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Let’s start with Best Picture. While the general public won’t get to see many of the year’s top Best Picture contenders for weeks, all but four significant projects – “Babylon,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and, surprise, “Emancipation” – have been widely screened for press and pundits or premiered at film festivals over the last several weeks. That means the state of the Best Picture race is less cloudy than one might assume, with “The Fabelmans,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Women Talking,” “The Banshees of Inishirin,” “TAR,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” landing on multiple expert lists for Best Picture. The consensus is that those six films are the closest to locked at this point as anything else, but that leaves room for four additional movies at the very least to land a nomination – even if none of the top contenders fall off.

What movies could grab a spot from there? “Babylon” is still a popular pick and there is no reason to doubt that status at this point. “The Woman King,” “Glass Onion,” and “Elvis” follow next among the experts — all three are populist projects that generated enthusiasm among audiences already or, in the case of “Glass Onion,” are about to do so. Those three films round out my 10 picks, but if I had to swap in an alternate, it would be “She Said.” The Universal drama debuts at the New York Film Festival on Thursday and could easily find itself as a top contender across the board by the time the week comes to an end.

Christopher Rosen’s 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions (October 12)

“The Fabelmans” “Top Gun: Maverick” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” “Babylon” “The Banshees of Inishirin” “Women Talking” “TAR” “Glass Onion” “Elvis” “The Woman King”

While Best Picture has the experts spreading the love to numerous features, there is more of a consensus in the Best Director race so far: Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Todd Field (“TAR”), the Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), and Damien Chazelle (“Babylon”) have support from multiple Gold Derby experts. Those looking for upset picks at this stage, however, might want to consider Gina Prince-Bythewood for “The Woman King” or Martin McDonagh for “Banshees.” It’s McDonagh who interests me most, as “Banshees” feels like the kind of movie that could make a significant impact across multiple categories.

Christopher Rosen’s 2023 Oscars Best Director predictions (October 12)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) Damien Chazelle (“Babylon”) Todd Field (“TAR”) Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inishirin”) Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

All’s quiet on the Best Actor front, with the static five remaining strong among the experts: Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Colin Farrell for “Banshees,” Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Hugh Jackman for “The Son,” and Bill Nighy for “Living.” But this category feels ripe for an upset – a passion pick who pulls off a surprise – which is why I’ve got Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick” holding strong in my fifth spot. But other contenders who might emerge could include Gabriel LaBelle for “The Fabelmans,” Diego Calva for “Babylon,” or – gasp – Will Smith for “Emancipation.” The reigning Best Actor winner – who was banned from attending the Oscars for a decade after slapping Chris Rock during this year’s ceremony – is eligible for a nomination and will have “Emancipation” in the race.

Christopher Rosen’s 2023 Oscars Best Actor predictions (October 12)

Austin Butler (“Elvis”) Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inishirin”) Bill Nighy (“Living”) Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

If Best Actor is short on drama right now, Best Actress has enough buzz to make up for any of the other lead category’s shortcomings. This month, “Till” debuted at the New York Film Festival with near-unanimous praise for star Danielle Deadwyler. “Just to be clear, any potential Oscar best actress lineup that does NOT include Danielle Deadwyler for #Till, is INCORRECT and should be immediately thrown in the TRASH,” Variety senior awards editor wrote on Twitter. But Deadwyler joins a race crowded with some of the biggest Oscar favorites of recent history, including Cate Blanchett for “TAR,” Viola Davis for “The Woman King,” Olivia Colman for “Empire of Light,” Margot Robbie for “Babylon,” Jennifer Lawrence for “Causeway,” and Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans” – plus a legendary actress coming for her first-ever nomination in Michelle Yeoh. Will Deadwyler make it in? She’s risen to fifth place among the experts, and that placement could easily higher rise in the coming weeks.

Christopher Rosen’s 2023 Oscars Best Actress predictions (October 12)

Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

For the Gold Derby experts, Best Supporting Actor so far is being dominated by Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” He charts with 18 different experts and is favored to win, completing a comeback story for the “Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies” actor that might prove to be an irresistible narrative. For the rest of the category, the experts have two members of the “Fabelmans” cast (Judd Hirsch and Paul Dano), Ben Whishaw for “Women Talking,” and Brendan Gleeson for “Banshees.” But I’ll zig for now and go with one underdog contender who feels all but destined to become an Oscar nominee in the near future even if he misses next year: Jeremy Strong for “Armageddon Time.”

Christopher Rosen’s 2023 Best Supporting Actor predictions (October 12)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”) Key Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inishirin”) Jeremy Strong (“Armageddon Time”) Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, “The White Lotus” and “Dopesick” completely dominated the Best Supporting Actress category in the limited series or television movie designation, taking all eight slots. Based on how this year’s Best Supporting Actress race has shaken out, it’s possible something similar might happen at next year’s Oscars. The stars of “Women Talking” (particularly Jesse Buckley and Claire Foy) have won raves since the film’s debut at the Telluride Film Festival. Meanwhile, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis could each ride the coattails of Michelle Yeoh to their own matching nominations. That would leave one spot remaining for a number of worthy competitors, including multiple cast members from “The Woman King” and “Babylon” plus folks like Nina Hoss from “TAR.” But I’ll stick with Kerry Condon, a forceful breakout in “Banshees.” At least for now.

Christopher Rosen’s 2023 Best Supporting Actress predictions (October 12)

Claire Foy (“Women Talking”) Kerry Condon (“Banshees of Inishirin”) Jesse Buckley (“Women Talking”) Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

