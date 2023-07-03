Oscars 2024: Make your 1st nominee predictions in 8 categories

Were you one of the first ones predicting big Oscar wins for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” last summer? Now is your first chance to make early nomination and winner predictions for the 2024 Academy Awards. Our predictions center event is now open with the eight categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. Our event is open 7 months early, so offer your picks today and help set the odds and rankings!

A few previous Oscar-contending directors back again this year include:

Ben Affleck with “Air” (Matt Damon, Viola Davis)

Wes Anderson with “Asteroid City” (Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson)

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi with “Nyad” (Annette Bening, Jodie Foster)

George Clooney with “The Boys in the Boat” (Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton)

Ethan Coen with “Drive-Away Dolls” (Margaret Qualley, Pedro Pascal)

Bradley Cooper with “Maestro” (Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer)

Sofia Coppola with “Priscilla” (Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi)

Emerald Fennell with “Saltburn” (Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike)

David Fincher with “The Killer” (Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton)

Greta Gerwig with “Barbie” (Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling)

Luca Guadagnino with “Challengers” (Zendaya, Josh O’Connor)

Todd Haynes with “May December” (Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore)

Yorgos Lanthimos with “Poor Things” (Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo)

Michael Mann with “Ferrari” (Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz)

Christopher Nolan with “Oppenheimer” (Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt)

Alexander Payne with “The Holdovers” (Paul Giamatti, Carrie Preston)

John Ridley with “Shirley” (Regina King, Terrence Howard)

Martin Scorsese with “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone)

Ridley Scott with “Napoleon” (Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby)

Denis Villeneuve with “Dune Part Two” (Timothee Chalamet, Christopher Walken)

Plus, keep an eye out for other major contenders from:

Ari Aster with “Beau Is Afraid” (Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone)

Blitz Bazawule with “The Color Purple” (Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson)

Matt Brown with “Freud’s Last Session” (Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode)

Jonathan Glazer with “The Zone of Interest” (Christian Friedel, Sandra Huller)

Reinaldo Marcus Green with “Bob Marley: One Love” (Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch)

Jonathan Kent with “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (Jessica Lange, Ed Harris)

Celine Song with “Past Lives” (Greta Lee, Teo Yoo)

Sam Taylor-Johnson with “Back to Black” (Marisa Abela, Lesley Manville)

Malcolm Washington with “The Piano Lesson” (John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson)

George C. Wolfe with “Rustin” (Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald)

