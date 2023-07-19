2024 Oscars: 8 overdue performers who could finally win – Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson …

Every year, there are one or two performers who finally land the Oscar wins that they have been long overdue. Last year, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis both won for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” after years of never quite getting the attention they deserved. In 2022, Jessica Chastain won for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” after two prior nominations, and, in 2020, Joaquin Phoenix won for “Joker” after three previous bids. Expect this year to be no different — we have a whole crew of actors all searching for their first Oscar wins after years of nominations, near-misses, or just plain being snubbed. Here are eight actors who could break that curse this year.

Annette Bening — “Nyad” (Netflix)

Dir: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Co-Starring: Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans

Release Date: TBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“64-year-old marathon swimmer, Diana Nyad, attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.”

Bening has been nominated for four Academy Awards across her career. Her first bid came in 1991 for Best Supporting Actress for “The Grifters.” She then reaped three Best Actress nominations — in 2000 for “American Beauty,” in 2005 for “Being Julia,” and in 2011 for “The Kids Are All Right.” She won Golden Globes for “Being Julia” and “The Kids are All Right” and a SAG and BAFTA for “American Beauty,” so she came close to an Oscar win on two occasions. She will be hoping to earn her fourth Best Actress bid and fifth career nomination overall for her lead role in this biographical sports drama in which she plays the titular American long-distance swimmer.

Playing a real-life person is a great way to go — plenty of performers have earned Best Actress bids for playing real people. Ana de Armas was nominated last year for playing Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” while the year before that saw three actresses nominated for playing real women — Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” and, the winner, Chastain for playing Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Bening could join that crowd. She’s in a decent position at the moment — she’s just outside our current predicted nominees for Best Actress, which consists of Emma Stone (“Poor Things”), Natalie Portman (“May December”), Sandra Huller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), and Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”). But she is hot on their heels.

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” (Netflix)

Dir: Bradley Cooper

Co-starring: Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman

Release Date: 2023 — Exact date TBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children.”

Anyone with nine Oscar nominations can count themselves unlucky to have not won a single Academy Award. He’s been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars (for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013, “American Sniper” in 2015, and “A Star is Born” in 2019), a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “American Hustle” in 2014, and a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “A Star is Born.” Plus, he’s had four Best Picture Nominees as a producer: for “American Sniper,” “A Star is Born,” “Joker” in 2020, and “Nightmare Alley” in 2022. But, still, he’s not had a single Oscar win. 9-0.

That needs to change at some point, and why not for his lead role as Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” which he also directs? He’s playing a real-life figure, which always gets Oscar voters going. Austin Butler was nominated for playing the titular role in “Elvis.” The year before that, Will Smith won for playing Richard Williams in “King Richard,” while Javier Bardem was nominated for playing Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” and Andrew Garfield was nominated for playing Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Plus, it’s a transformative performance, which we also know voters like — Brendan Fraser won for “The Whale” last year while Christian Bale was nominated for “Vice” in 2019 and Gary Oldman won for playing Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” the year before. At the moment, we think Cooper will be nominated for Best Actor alongside Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), and Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

Co-starring: Emma Stone, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Margaret Qualley

Release Date: September 8, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.”

Two incredible actors with a plethora of Oscar bids to their name, mostly in supporting roles. Both of them will be up for Best Supporting Actor, we think, for their roles in “Poor Things.” Dafoe will play Dr. Baxter, who brings Bella back to life while Ruffalo will play Duncan Wedderburn, a slick lawyer who Bella runs away with. Ruffalo has had three nominations in this supporting category so far, for “The Kids Are in All Right” in 2011, “Foxcatcher” in 2015, and “Spotlight” in 2016. Three very different performances, but no wins. Dafoe has also had three nominations in this category — in 1987 for “Platoon,” in 2001 for “Shadow of the Vampire,” and in 2018 for “The Florida Project.” He’s also had a Best Actor nomination, too — for “At Eternity’s Gate” in 2019.

Both of these performances look to be very colorful roles for the actors to show off their chops, similar to other scenery-chewing roles in the Supporting Actor category such as last year’s winner, Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), 2022 nominee J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”), and 2021 nominee Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). And don’t worry about both actors competing against one another in the same category — this happens often in this category.

Last year, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were both nominated for “The Banshees of Inisherin” while, the year before that, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee were both nominated for “The Power of the Dog.” In fact, Dafoe and Ruffalo could be Lanthimos’ male equivalent of Stone and Rachel Weisz, who both landed Supporting Actress bids for his past film “The Favourite.” Currently, they are both outside of our predicted five nominees in this category, however: Samuel L. Jackson (“The Piano Lesson”), Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”), Colman Domingo (“The Color Purple”), John Magaro (“Past Lives”), and Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”).

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” (Universal)

Dir: Christopher Nolan

Co-starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.”

Downey Jr. is a Hollywood legend thanks to his role as Tony Stark AKA Iron Man in the MCU. But people often forget just how good an actor this guy is, although he has also churned out Oscar-worthy performances as Tony in the MCU, anyway (his performance in “Captain America: Civil War” is exquisite). Downey Jr. has two Oscar nominations to his name so far — one for Best Actor in 1993 for “Chaplin” and one for Best Supporting Actor for “Tropic Thunder” in 2009. He’ll be looking for a third nomination this year, in the supporting category, for his role as Lewis Strauss, the naval officer and businessman who served two terms on the US Atomic Energy Commission and was a major figure in the development of nuclear power in the States.

Downey Jr. could join a number of performers to earn nominations for appearing as a real-life person in a key supporting role, such as Daniel Kaluuya (who won) and LaKeith Stanfield in 2021 for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Baron Cohen in the same year for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci the year before in “The Irishman.” Downey Jr. is outside of our aforementioned predicted five for Best Supporting Actor.

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Dir: Alexander Payne

Co-starring: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, Dominic Sessa

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“The disliked Deerfield Academy teacher, Paul Hunham, is put in charge of supervising the students who are unable to return home to Christmas due to having no family. However, he is forced to deal with one particularly rebellious student, Angus.”

Giamatti was utterly robbed of an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2005 for his exquisite turn in “Sideways.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a Critics Choice Award for that performance but missed out on an Oscar bid. Since then, the Oscars have always owed him, this writer firmly believes. He’s only had one Oscar bid, in fact, across his stellar career. That was for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for “Cinderella Man,” for which he won a SAG and Critics Choice Award, so he must have come close to the Oscar win. Giamatti reunited with his “Sideways” director, Payne, again here to take on the lead role of Paul. If his performance is half as good as his one in “Sideways,” he’ll be in the mix for sure. In fact, we currently predict that he will be nominated for Best Actor alongside the other aforementioned names in our predicted lineup for this category.

Ed Harris — “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Dir: Jonathan Kent

Co-starring: Jessica Lange, Ben Foster, Colin Morgan, Derek Carroll

Release Date: TBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“Over the course of a day, a married couple, Mary and James Tyrone, and their two sons, Jamie and Edmund, grapple with Mary’s morphine addiction and confront each other over the past in a series of emotionally tense and volatile exchanges.”

Harris is something of a Supporting Actor specialist, having amassed three nominations in this category across his illustrious career. They came in 1996 for “Apollo 13,” 1999 for “The Truman Show,” and 2003 for “The Hours.” He was also nominated for Best Actor in 2001 for “Pollock.” He won the SAG and Critics Choice awards for “Apollo 13” and the Golden Globe for “The Truman Show,” so he must have come very close to snagging the win on those two occasions. This time, he’ll be in the hunt for the second Best Actor bid of his career for his turn in the latest film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s play “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” However, he is outside of our aforementioned predicted five nominees for this category, although plenty of Best Actor nominations have gone to performances in movie adaptations of classic plays. Fraser for “The Whale,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” the year before and Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in 2021 are just three examples of this trend.

Samuel L. Jackson — “The Piano Lesson” (Netflix)

Dir: Malcolm Washington

Co-starring: John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins

Release Date: TBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“Follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.”

Jackson is perhaps the most iconic name on this list, appearing in multiple major movies such as “Jurassic Park,” in the MCU as Nick Fury, and in “Star Wars” as Mace Windu. He’s also an Oscar nominee, however, as he picked up his sole bid in his career for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for “Pulp Fiction,” an award he lost to Martin Landau for “Ed Wood.” Jackson, however, won the BAFTA for his “Pulp Fiction” performance, so he must have been close to a win.

The Academy also gave him an Honorary Award last year, so we know that they love and respect him. They will want to reward this man with a competitive Oscar win at some point, however, and this could be a good chance to. And here’s a narrative Oscar voters could fall for (besides the overdue story, of course) — Jackson has a long history with this play. He originated the role of Boy Willie in the 1987 production at the Yale Repertory Theatre. Then, in the 2022 Broadway revival, he was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for playing Doaker Charles, the category he will play in this upcoming film adaptation of August Wilson‘s play. Neat. At the moment, we think that he will be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars alongside the other aforementioned names in this category.

