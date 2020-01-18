Oscars Best Animated Feature: Every winner in Academy Awards history

Before the 2001 film year, it had always been a subject of debate in years prior as to whether the Academy should create a category for animated features. That finally came to fruition with an uptick in the amount of animated movies that were released annually. Prior to the category being established, several animated films would occasionally win special prizes. Such films included “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1937 (for which Walt Disney received a normal-sized Oscar and seven miniature ones), “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” in 1988 (along with Oscars for Film Editing, Sound Effects Editing and Visual Effects) and “Toy Story” in 1995. “Beauty and the Beast” also managed a major feat in 1991 when it became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture, eventually losing to “The Silence of Lambs.”

Three directors have managed to win this award twice: Brad Bird for “The Incredibles” (2005) and “Ratatouille” (2007), Andrew Stanton for “Finding Nemo” (2003) and “WALL-E” (2008) and Pete Docter for “Up” (2009) and “Inside Out” (2015). Pixar has been the dominant force in this category since its establishment by winning eight trophies for their movies: “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles” (2004), “Ratatouille” (2007), “WALL-E” (2008), “Up” (2009), “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Brave” (2012) and “Inside Out” (2015). The most recent winners are “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018), “Coco” (2017) and “Zootopia” (2016).

Original text by Charles Bright.

