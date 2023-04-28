Oscars: Every Best Picture this century ranked by total wins

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” swept the 2023 Oscars by winning seven Academy Awards. In that seven were six above-the-line awards, which is an Oscars record. Seven Oscars is also the most amount any film has won in a single year since “Gravity” also won seven in 2014. But that movie didn’t win Best Picture (“12 Years a Slave” did), so what about Best Picture winners only? Well, here’s every single Best Picture winner this century ranked by the number of Oscars it won.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) — 11 Oscars won

Dir: Peter Jackson

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin

Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Peter Jackon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Editing

Best Art Direction-Set Decoration

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup

Best Original Score

Best Original Song — “Into the West”

Best Sound Mixing

Best Visual Effects

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2009) — 8 Oscars won

Dir: Danny Boyle

Starring: Dev Patel, Frieda Pinto

A Mumbai teenager reflects on his life after being accused of cheating on the Indian version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Danny Boyle

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Original Score

Best Original Song — “Jai Ho”

Best Sound Mixing

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2023) — 7 Oscars won

Dir: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis

A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Best Actress — Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress — Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

“The Hurt Locker” (2010) — 6 Oscars won

Dir: Kathryn Bigelow

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie

During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Kathryn Bigelow

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Best Sound Editing

“Chicago” (2003) — 6 Oscars won

Dir: Rob Marshall

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere

Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a sleazy lawyer’s attention.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress — Catherine Zeta-Jones

Best Art Direction-Set Decoration

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

Best Sound

“The Artist” (2012) — 5 Oscars won

Dir: Michel Hazanavicius

Starring: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman

An egomaniacal film star develops a relationship with a young dancer against the backdrop of Hollywood’s silent era.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Michel Hazanavicius

Best Actor — Jean Dujardin

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

“Gladiator” (2001) — 5 Oscars won

Dir: Ridley Scott

Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielson

A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Actor — Russell Crowe

Best Costume Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“American Beauty” (2000) — 5 Oscars won

Dir: Sam Mendes

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch, Wes Bentley

A sexually frustrated suburban father has a mid-life crisis after becoming infatuated with his daughter’s best friend.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Sam Mendes

Best Actor — Kevin Spacey

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

“Parasite” (2020) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Bong Joon-ho

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-sik, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam

Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Bong Joon Ho

Best Original Screenplay

Best International Feature Film

“The Shape of Water” (2018) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins

At a top-secret research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that is being held in captivity.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Guillermo del Toro

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

“Birdman” (2015) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Starring: Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Zach Galifianakis

A washed-up superhero actor attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

“The King’s Speech” (2011) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Tom Hooper

Starring: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham-Carter

The story of King George VI, his impromptu ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Tom Hooper

Best Actor — Colin Firth

Best Original Screenplay

“No Country For Old Men” (2008) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Joel & Ethan Coen

Starring: Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem

Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and more than two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director —Joel & Ethan Coen

Best Supporting Actor — Javier Bardem

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Departed” (2007) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson

An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Martin Scorsese

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Editing

“Million Dollar Baby” (2005) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Clint Eastwood

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman

A determined woman works with a hardened boxing trainer to become a professional.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Clint Eastwood

Best Actress — Hilary Swank

Best Supporting Actor — Morgan Freeman

“A Beautiful Mind” (2002) — 4 Oscars won

Dir: Ron Howard

Starring: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly

After John Nash, a brilliant but asocial mathematician, accepts secret work in cryptography, his life takes a turn for the nightmarish.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Ron Howard

Best Supporting Actress — Jennifer Connelly

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” (2022) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Sian Heder

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor — Troy Kotsur

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Nomadland” (2021) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Chloé Zhao

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May

A woman in her sixties, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Director — Chloé Zhao

Best Actress — Frances McDormand

“Green Book” (2019) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Peter Farrelly

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali

A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver for an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali

Best Original Screenplay

“Moonlight”(2017) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Barry Jenkins

Starring: Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris

A young African-American man grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali

Best Adapted Screenplay

“12 Years a Slave” (2014) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Steve McQueen

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Lupita Nyong’o

In the antebellum United States, Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress — Lupita Nyong’o

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Argo” (2013) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Ben Affleck

Starring: Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, John Goodman

Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Editing

“Crash” (2006) — 3 Oscars won

Dir: Paul Haggis

Starring: Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock, Thandiwe Newton

Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss, and redemption.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

“Spotlight” (2016) — 2 Oscars won

Dir: Tom McCarthy

Starring: Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci

The true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.

Oscars won:

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

