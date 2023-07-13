2024 Oscars: 5 overdue directors who could finally be nominated – Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper …

One of the most exciting parts of a new Oscars season is seeing which over-due artists may finally land their first wins or bids. Last year, Todd Field (“Tár”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), two revered filmmakers who have had plenty of acclaimed pictures in the past, finally received the first Best Director nominations of their careers. This year, there are several more filmmakers who are on the lookout for their first bids. So, here’s a rundown of five renowned helmers who could be first-time Best Director nominees this year.

Ben Affleck — “Air” (Amazon Studios/Universal)

Starring: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis

Release Date: April 5, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

“Follows the history of sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan.”

Affleck won Best Picture in his directorial debut with “Argo” in 2013, an award he shared with fellow producers Grant Heslov and George Clooney. However, he was snubbed completely in the Best Director category (which was won by Ang Lee for “Life of Pi”) despite winning the Golden Globe, DGA Award, and BAFTA for Best Director in the run-up to the Oscars that year. That snub suggests that there may be an Oscars IOU for Affleck here, who was robbed of not just a Best Director bid but a Best Director win. Before that, he earned rave reviews for “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Town,” which he both directed. Plus, he also won Best Original Screenplay with Damon in 1998 for “Good Will Hunting.”

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” (Netflix)

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke

Release Date: 2023 — Exact date TBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children.”

While Cooper may not exactly be “overdue” since this is only his second movie as a director, it still feels like he’s owed a nomination after he was snubbed a Best Director nomination in 2019 for “A Star is Born.” He’s also overdue a win — anyone with nine Oscar nominations can count themselves unlucky to have not won a single Academy Award. He’s been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars (for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013, “American Sniper” in 2015, and “A Star is Born” in 2019). He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “American Hustle” in 2014 and Best Adapted Screenplay for “A Star is Born.” Plus, he’s had four Best Picture Nominees as a producer: for “American Sniper,” “A Star is Born,” “Joker” in 2020, and “Nightmare Alley” in 2022.

Todd Haynes — “May December” (Netflix)

Starring: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Cory Michael Smith

Release Date: May 20, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Haynes is a veteran director who has been around the block and made some fantastic movies, including “Velvet Goldmine,” “Far From Heaven,” “I’m Not There,” and “Carol.” He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2003 for “Far From Heaven” while “Carol” received six Oscar bids in 2018, including Best Actress for Cate Blanchett and Best Supporting Actress for Rooney Mara. However, the film was snubbed for both Best Director and Best Picture. Haynes will be looking for his first Oscar nomination since 2003 and his first-ever Best Director bid.

Luca Guadagnino — “Challengers” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Starring: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist

Release Date: September 15, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

Guadagnino is a singular filmmaker who has made some singular films including “A Bigger Splash,” “Suspiria,” and “Bones and All.” However, it was “Call Me By Your Name” that launched him to that next level. That movie was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, while James Ivory won Best Adapted Screenplay. Guadagnino missed out on a Best Director bid, however, and can count himself unlucky. With this movie, however, featuring “The Crown” star O’Connor and Chalamet’s “Dune” co-star Zendaya, Guadagnino could be set to make a, uh, bigger splash.

Hayao Miyazaki — “How Do You Live?” (Toho)

Starring: TBC

Release Date: July 14, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC

“The psychological growth of a teenage boy through interactions with his friends and uncle.”

Miyazaki is perhaps the most influential director on this list, having founded the animation outlet Studio Ghibli back in 1985 alongside Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki. Since then, he has helmed timeless classics such as “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Princess Mononoke,” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” Miyazaki won Best Animated Feature in 2003 for “Spirited Away” while he was nominated for the same award in 2006 for “Howl’s Moving Castle” and in 2014 for “The Wind Rises.” He was also given an Honorary Award in 2015. However, he has never been nominated for Best Director. That is more because of the Academy’s snobbery towards animated films, however, as no one has ever been nominated for Best Director for an animated film in the history of the Oscars. That needs to change and Miyazaki could be the one to do that with this latest from Studio Ghibli, killing two overdue stones with one animated bird.

While this line-up of directors would make a fine list of nominees, there is some bad news. Currently — although it is VERY early days in this year’s Oscars season, remember — not one of them is predicted to land a Best Director nomination according to our odds charts. At the moment, we think these five directors will be nominated: Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”), Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Celine Song (“Past Lives”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), and Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”). However, it is very early days as I said, so who knows what could happen between now and the Oscars next year. Let’s hope that at least one of these great names gets the recognition their directing work deserves.

