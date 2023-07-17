2024 Oscars: 6 overdue directors who could finally win – Christopher Nolan, David Fincher …

Even this early on in this Oscars season, it looks like the Best Director category could be the most stacked it’s been in years. Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott all have hotly-anticipated pictures coming out that will likely demonstrate once again exactly why these filmmakers are so revered. But what awards fans are anticipating almost as much as the movies themselves is the chance to see an overdue director finally win an Oscar for Best Director. So, without further ado, here are six directors who could be claiming their first-ever (somehow!) Best Director win come next year*

*A quick shout-out to Martin Scorsese. He won Best Director in 2007 for “The Departed” but a filmmaker of his quality always feels like he’s overdue way more than just that one win. He has “Killers of the Flower Moon” coming out this year.

Wes Anderson — “Asteroid City” (Focus Features/Universal)

Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

“Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever.”

Anderson has earned three Best Original Screenplay bids — in 2002 for “The Royal Tenanbaums” (along with Owen Wilson), in 2013 for “Moonrise Kingdom” (along with Roman Coppola), and in 2015 for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (along with Hugo Guinness). For that latter film, he was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture. Plus, he’s been nominated for Best Animated Feature twice — in 2009 for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and 10 years later in 2019 for “Isle of Dogs.” But, still, just the one Best Director nomination to this auteur’s name. His style is one of the most instantly recognizable styles across cinema history so it feels like Anderson will be rewarded one day as a cumulative nod to his distinct work. His last live-action movie, however, “The French Dispatch,” failed to earn a single nomination.

David Fincher — “The Killer” (Netflix)

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Fincher has been nominated three times for an Oscar and all three bids came for Best Director — in 2009 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” 2011 for “The Social Network,” and 2021 for “Mank.” He lost on all three occasions and was snubbed for other acclaimed movies such as “Se7en” and “Fight Club,” two films which have now gone down in history as two nineties classics. The Academy will want to reward someone like Fincher, who has not just the odd masterpiece, but genuinely about four or five. He’ll be hoping “The Killer” will be his next.

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” (Universal)

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr.

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.”

Nolan will certainly be in the mix for Director and Picture after five previous nominations and zero wins. He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2002 (“Memento”) and 2011 (“Inception”) and Best Picture in 2011 (“Inception”) and 2018 (“Dunkirk”). He has only been nominated for Best Director once — that was for “Dunkirk.” That feels scandalous, really, considering he’s helmed some major movies that have changed the landscapes of cinema such as “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” and “Interstellar.” Time will be very kind to this director, whose audience always loves his films, but let’s hope Academy voters are kinder to this ambitious filmmaker.

Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”

Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Carrie Preston, Dominic Sessa

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“The disliked Deerfield Academy teacher, Paul Hunham, is put in charge of supervising the students who are unable to return home to Christmas due to having no family. However, he is forced to deal with one particularly rebellious student, Angus.”

Payne has a healthy awards history, having been nominated for three Best Director awards — for “Sideways” in 2005, “The Descendants” in 2012, and “Nebraska” in 2014. He was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay for “Sideways” (shared with Jim Taylor) and won that award for “The Descendants” (shared with Nat Faxon and Jim Rash), which also garnered him a Best Picture bid. Plus, he shared a 2000 Best Adapted Screenplay bid for “Election” with Taylor. But Payne, who makes such wonderfully-written, character-driven movies about the human condition, is an old school director (he would have won a Best Director back in the days when “Kramer vs Kramer” and “Ordinary People” won that award) and deserves some more recognition for that work.

Ridley Scott — “Napoleon” (Apple TV+)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles

Release Date: November 22, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte‘s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.”

There are few more exciting partnerships this year than Scott teaming up with Phoenix to tell the tale of one of history’s most infamous figures. It looks set to be another all-out epic movie from Scott, in the veins of “Gladiator,” which won five Oscars including Best Picture. However, Scott was only nominated for Best Director, he didn’t win. Scott was also nominated for the same award in 1992 for “Thelma & Louis” and in 2002 for “Black Hawk Down.” He was also nominated for Best Picture in 2016 for “The Martian,” but was snubbed for a fourth Best Director bid that year. Scott has also helmed the likes of “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” and “American Gangster” — this is a serious filmmaker who has been working since the 1960s. He is, in terms of longevity, the most overdue on this list.

Denis Villeneuve — “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Rotten Tomatoes Score: TBC



“Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

Villeneuve will complete his “Dune” adaptation this year withChalamet and Zendaya returning to lead the line in this stacked epic. The first movie did very well, winning six Oscars and picking up bids for Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. Villeneuve was nominated for both of those awards (he co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth). However, Villeneuve missed out on a Best Director bid. He was nominated for that prize in 2017, though, for “Arrival.” Villeneuve is a respected filmmaker who never seemed to miss (“Prisoners” is highly underrated) but perhaps, compared to other names on this list, a Best Director win will come to early for this filmmaker? However, if he nails “Dune: Part Two” and wraps up the action epic, he could be awarded the win as a nod to his work across the franchise a la Peter Jackson and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Out of these six names, however, only two of them are predicted to land a Best Director nomination this year, although it is very early days. The predicted five, at the moment, are Villeneuve, Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Celine Song (“Past Lives”), Nolan, and Scorsese. We think that Scorsese is in the winner’s seat right now, but, again, it is VERY early days.

