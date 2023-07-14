Will veteran directors dominate the 2024 Oscars?

We are set for a hefty year with this upcoming Oscars season as there will be plenty of highly-acclaimed auteur filmmakers hoping to be in with an awards shout for their latest new project.

We all know that academy voters like an auteur of their standings — last year, Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Ruben Östlund (“The Triangle of Sadness”), and Todd Field (“Tár”) were all nominated for Best Director, while the year before that, Spielberg was nominated again (“West Side Story”) alongside Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) and winner Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”). 2019 was an especially good year, with winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) being nominated alongside Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), and Sam Mendes (“1917”). In fact, look at any given year and you’ll find at least a couple of names in the Best Director lineup that fit the auteurist mold. But none potentially more so than this year.

Wes Anderson, David Fincher, Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino, Todd Haynes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Michael Mann, Hayao Miyazaki, Christopher Nolan, Alexander Payne, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve, and Taika Waititi ALL have movies coming out that could theoretically be big contenders for the upcoming Oscars. 14 huge directors with 14 exciting projects. Here’s the breakdown of each contender.

Wes Anderson — “Asteroid City” (Focus Features/Universal)

“Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever.”

Perhaps the term “auteur” applies to Mr. Anderson the most. No one on this list has a style that is so instantly recognizable (or TikTok trendable) that Anderson, who is a seven-time Oscar nominee. He’s earned three Best Original Screenplay bids — in 2002 for “The Royal Tenanbaums” (along with Owen Wilson), in 2013 for “Moonrise Kingdom” (along with Roman Coppola), and in 2015 for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (along with Hugo Guinness). For that latter film, he was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture. Plus, he’s been nominated for Best Animated Feature twice — in 2009 for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and 10 years later in 2019 for “Isle of Dogs.” His last live-action movie, “The French Dispatch,” failed to earn a single nomination, however, so Anderson will be hoping this one turns out differently.

David Fincher — “The Killer” (Netflix)

“After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

One of the most revered directors will be back in the mix this year with a return to the genre that made him so popular back with “Se7en” — killers. Michael Fassbender is his leading man this time while Tilda Swinton also features. Fincher has only ever been nominated three times for an Oscar and all three bids came for Best Director — in 2009 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” 2011 for “The Social Network,” and 2021 for “Mank.”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.”

The other half of Barbenheimer. Cinema fans will have a treat with this movie starring Margot Robbie as the main one of many Barbies and Ryan Gosling as the main one of many Kens. Gerwig will surely be in the lineup for Best Director and Best Picture while her script, co-written with partner Noah Baumbach, could be up for Best Original Screenplay. Previously, Gerwig was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for “Ladybird” in 2018 (where she was up against Nolan, just like this year!) and Best Adapted Screenplay for “Little Women” in 2020.

Luca Guadagnino — “Challengers” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

“Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

That viral trailer, featuring the exciting triage of Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, teases a work that could take this year’s Venice Film Festival, which this film will open, by storm. Guadagnino is a singular filmmaker but not always to the Academy’s tastes, however. He has only received one Oscar bid in his career so far, which came for Best Picture in 2018 for “Call Me By Your Name.” He even missed out on a Best Director bid that year, despite coming close.

Todd Haynes — “May December” (Netflix)

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Perhaps the most underrated filmmaker on this list — at least in terms of Oscar nominations. Haynes has only ever been nominated once — that was for Best Original Screenplay for “Far From Heaven” in 2003. Haynes is a director of real stature, however, having helmed many beloved projects including “Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There,” and “Carol.” This time, he pairs his “Far From Heaven” colleague Julianne Moore with Natalie Portman.

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.”

Lanthimos reunited with his “The Favourite” star Emma Stone, who, of course, earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2019 for that film. He also adds in Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo to this film, which, as always with Lanthimos’ movies, promises to be one of the most unique entries into this Oscars calendar year. He was previously nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2017 for “The Lobster,” which he co-wrote with Efthimis Filippou, while he was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for “The Favourite.”

Michael Mann — “Ferrari” (Neon/STXinternational/Sky Cinema)

“The life story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.”

As usual, there are a number of high-profile biopics from treasured filmmakers coming out this year. Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” Scott’s “Napoleon,” and, now Mann’s “Ferrari.” Adam Driver races into the lead role as Enzo himself Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, andPenélope Cruz all also feature. Mann was previously nominated for Best Picture as a producer on Scorsese’s “The Aviator.” Before that, he earned three bids in 2000 for his iconic movie “The Insider” — Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay (shared with Eric Roth).

Hayao Miyazaki — “How Do You Live?” (Toho)

“The psychological growth of a teenage boy through interactions with his friends and uncle.”

Not all auteurist works are live-action and Miyazaki is the prime example. This is the latest film from him and Studio Ghibli, which made the likes of “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” and “Howl’s Moving Castle.” This animation legend will be in the mix for returning to a category he knows well — he was previously nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2003 for “Spirited Away,” in 2006 for “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and in 2014 for “The Wind Rises” (shared with Toshio Suzuki). He won for “Spirited Away” while he was also awarded an Honorary Award in 2015. However, could he become the first ever filmmaker to be nominated for Best Director for an animated film? It’s a long-overdue stat that needs to be broken.

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” (Universal)

“The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.”

With Cillian Murphy in the lead role and a supporting cast including but not limited to Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr, this is one of this year’s most tantalizing projects. Nolan will certainly be in the mix for Director and Picture after five previous nominations and zero wins. He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in 2002 (“Memento”) and 2011 (“Inception”) and Best Picture in 2011 (“Inception”) and 2018 (“Dunkirk”). He was also nominated for Best Director for “Dunkirk,” his sole Director bid, but we expect that to change this year.

Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”

“The disliked Deerfield Academy teacher, Paul Hunham, is put in charge of supervising the students who are unable to return home to Christmas due to having no family. However, he is forced to deal with one particularly rebellious student, Angus.”

Payne reunites with Paul Giamatti, who was robbed of a Best Actor Oscar bid for the exquisite “Sideways.” They’ll be hoping to right that wrong this year with Giamatti in the lead role starring alongside Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Carrie Preston. Payne has a healthy awards history, having been nominated for three Best Director awards — for “Sideways” in 2005, “The Descendants” in 2012, and “Nebraska” in 2014. He was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay for “Sideways” (shared with Jim Taylor) and won that award for “The Descendants” (shared with Nat Faxon and Jim Rash), which also garnered him a Best Picture bid. He also shared a 2000 Best Adapted Screenplay bid for “Election” with Taylor.

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+)

“Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

Scorsese re-teams with both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for this Apple TV+ that also stars Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Jesse Plemons, and last year’s Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser. Scorsese previously won his only Oscar in 2007 — for Best Director for “The Departed.” He’s been nominated in that category a further eight times — in 1981 for “Raging Bull,” 1989 for “The Last Temptation of Christ,” 1991 for “Goodfellas,” 2003 for “Gangs of New York,” 2005 for “The Aviator,” 2012 for “Hugo,” 2014 for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and 2020 for “The Irishman.” He’s also been nominated for Best Picture three times, for “Hugo,” The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Irishman,” and has also received bids for Best Adapted Screenplay (“Goodfellas” with Nicholas Pileggi and “The Age of Innocence” with Jay Cocks). He will be hoping for his 10th Best Director bid this year.

Ridley Scott — “Napoleon” (Apple TV+)

“The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte‘s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.”

There are few more exciting partnerships this year than Scott teaming up with Joaquin Phoenix to tell the tale of one of history’s most infamous figures. Phoenix takes on the title role Vanessa Kirby plays Josephine. It looks set to be another all-out epic movie from Scott, in the veins of “Gladiator.” If it strikes right, it could be a big hit this year and earn Scott his first Oscar bid since his 2016 Best Picture nomination for “The Martian.” Before that, he was nominated for three Best Director awards — in 1992 for “Thelma & Louis,” in 2001 for the aforementioned “Gladiator,” and in 2002 for “Black Hawk Down.”

Denis Villeneuve — “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”

Villeneuve will complete his “Dune” adaptation this year with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya returning to lead the line in this stacked epic. The first movie did very well, winning six Oscars and picking up bids for Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. Villeneuve was nominated for both of those awards (he co-wrote the script with Jon SpaihtsandEric Roth). However, Villeneuve missed out on a Best Director bid. He was nominated for that prize in 2017, though, for “Arrival.” He’ll be hoping to add to those three bids this year by wrapping up his action epic a la Peter Jackson and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Taika Waititi — “Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight)

“The story of the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.”

After turning out what many fans considered to be a firm miss with “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Waititi will be getting back to his more grounded roots with this film, which looks set to present Watititi’s trademark blend of humor and pathos once more. This is another Fassbender picture while Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss, Rhys Darby, and Luke Hemsworth all feature. Waititi earned his first Oscar bid in 2005 for Best Live-Action Short Film for “Two Cars, One Night.” He then won Best Adapted Screenplay in 2020 for “Jojo Rabbit,” which also earned him a Best Picture nomination.

