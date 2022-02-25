Oscars flashback 70 years to 1952: 1st for Humphrey Bogart, 2nd for Vivien Leigh, shocker for ‘An American in Paris’

On March 20, 1952, two black and white dramas came into the Oscar ceremony vying for the win. Both “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “A Place in the Sun” had everything the Academy loves: drama, an ensemble of well-known actors and directors – many of whom had previous nominations and wins – and loads of nominations (“Streetcar” had 12, while “Sun” had nine). By the time the Best Picture was to be announced, each had picked up major wins – “Streetcar” had claimed three of the four acting wins, while “Sun” had picked up statues for directing, cinematography and editing. So, it was a “what the heck??” Oscar moment when the final big prize was shockingly announced: the romantic musical “An American in Paris.”

A little over six years after the end of a war that ravaged Europe and in the middle of a Cold War that led to the infamous Hollywood blacklist that destroyed the careers of friends and collaborators, the members of the Academy chose a film filled with romance and a Technicolor celebration of a city that only a few years before had been occupied by the Nazis. It’s a film that starred an actor/choreographer (Gene Kelly), a pianist (Oscar Levant) and an unknown French ballerina (Leslie Caron) and culminated in a dialogue-free, 17-minute-long ballet sequence inspired by the works of French artists and George Gershwin‘s “An American in Paris” composition. There had never been a musical quite like this before; producer Arthur Freed, director Vincente Minelli and Kelly were cautioned that it would not go over well, which was especially concerning since the ballet sequence was the most expensive production number filmed up to that time. However, the film was a critical and commercial success, earning eight nominations and becoming the second color film to win the top prize (12 years after “Gone with the Wind”) and one of only 12 films ever to win Best Picture without any acting nominations. It tied with “A Place in the Sun” for the most wins of the night at six, also winning for writing, cinematography (color), art direction (color), costume design (color) and scoring. Additionally, Kelly received an honorary award for his “versatility as an actor, director and dancer, and specifically for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreographer on film.” Also, unlike many surprise winners, which end up dated and leaving people for years after scratching their heads, “American” heavily influenced the way Hollywood musicals were made and is still considered one of the best of its genre.

Another Best Picture nominee that has heavily influenced filmmakers is “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which became the first of only two films to win three out of the four acting categories (“Network” would accomplish this in 1977). Based on Tennessee Williams‘ play, most of the film’s cast includes members of the original Broadway production. A notable exception was the role of Blanche; although Jessica Tandy had won the Tony for her portrayal, it was Vivien Leigh (who starred in the London production) who made the mentally unstable Southern belle immortal onscreen. Ironically, the British Leigh received her only two Oscar nominations for playing feisty Southern women, winning Best Actress both times. Karl Malden and Kim Hunter each won in supporting for their reprisals of Mitch and Stella. Although the role of Stanley Kowalski is one of his best-remembered and has been cited as a huge influence in the acting community, Marlon Brando was the only actor from this film to walk away empty-handed that night.

As with the Best Picture winner, the Academy chose lighter fare over heavy drama for Best Actor. Humphrey Bogart, who had lost out for his now-iconic role in “Casablanca” eight years before, took home the statue for his role as the uncouth deliveryman Charlie Allnut, who is unexpectedly tasked with rescuing the priggish Rose Sayer. Full of adventure, romance and humor, “The African Queen” also received bids for Best Actress (Katharine Hepburn), Director (John Huston) and Writing (Huston and James Agee), but the surprised Bogart was its sole winner.

The other big winner of the night was George Stevens, who claimed Best Director for “A Place in the Sun.” Based on the Theodore Dreiser novel “An American Tragedy,” this drama starred Best Actor nominee Montgomery Clift, Best Actress nominee Shelley Winters and Elizabeth Taylor as a trio of young people caught up in a steamy and sordid love triangle. The film also picked up statues for screenplay, cinematography (black and white), costume design (black and white), editing and scoring.

Besides this night at the Oscars, these films have a couple of more things in common. First, they were all targets of the censorship codes at the time. “American” for Caron’s “provocative” dance with a chair (you read that right); in “Streetcar,” several minutes of sexual tension were cut and restored decades later; in “Sun” any reference remotely implying abortion had to be altered; in “African Queen,” censors opposed an unmarried man and woman sharing the boat, forcing changes. However controversial they might have been at the time, 70 years later the influences of these films are still felt, and each has been preserved by the Library of Congress in the National Film Registry.

The two other Best Picture nominees that night were “Quo Vadis,” a sprawling Technicolor epic that MGM thought would be its big winner (“An American in Paris” came from this studio as well), but lost all eight of its bids, and the mostly forgotten “Decision Before Dawn,” whose only other nomination was for editing. Neither director for these films received a bid; those two slots went to Huston for “The African Queen” and William Wyler for “Detective Story.”

Finally, the Japanese film “Rashomon” received an honorary award as Best Foreign Language Film four years before this became a competitive and permanent category. Not only did this film introduce international audiences to Japanese film, it has had a lasting effect on filmmaking and it now considered one of the greatest films ever made.

