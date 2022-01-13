Oscars flashback 50 years to 1972: Charlie Chaplin, Gene Hackman, Jane Fonda, ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘The French Connection’

On January 6, notable filmmaker and film historian Peter Bogdanovich died at the age of 82. One of the “New Hollywood” directors, Bogdanovich had great love and respect for older cinema, and established relationships with many of the major players from the Golden Age, most notably Orson Welles, which is reflected in his works. At the age of 32, he directed the film for which he will be best remembered. It was 50 years ago that he received his only Oscar nominations, for directing and writing that film — “The Last Picture Show,” a black and white ensemble coming-of-age drama set in a small Texas town in the 1950s.

Let’s flashback to the Academy Awards ceremony of 1972 to celebrate 50 years since that event.

“The Last Picture Show” tied for the most Oscar nominations that year with eight. The epic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” and the crime thriller “The French Connection” also claimed eight noms. Also up for Best Picture were Stanley Kubrick‘s dystopian “A Clockwork Orange” and the British historical drama “Nicholas and Alexandra.” Hosted by Helen Hayes, Alan King, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Jack Lemmon on April 10, 1972, the ceremony honored some films and performances that have had a lasting legacy.

“The French Connection,” with its memorable car chase, ended up the biggest winner of the night, claiming five victories, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Gene Hackman as Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle and Best Editing. Bogdanovich lost both his bids to William Friedkin, who walked away with the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay awards.

But “The Last Picture Show” did claim two victories, winning both supporting categories. In fact, four of the film’s nominations were in the supporting categories, two each in actor and actress. Ben Johnson won as Sam the Lion over co-star Jeff Bridges (in his first major role) and Cloris Leachman won as lonely middle-aged wife Ruth Popper over Ellen Burstyn.

For Best Actress, Jane Fonda won her first of two Best Actress statues, for her role as prostitute Bree Daniels in “Klute.”

Another memorable nominee that has become ingrained in pop culture was the winner for Best Original Song. Isaac Hayes became the first African American to not only win for Best Song, but the first to win any non-acting award, for the funky “Theme from Shaft.” He is also the first recipient of that award who both wrote and performed the song.

The record for a standing ovation in Oscar history was made that night, when the audience honored the legendary Charlie Chaplin for a full 12 minutes. Chaplin had received an honorary award at the first Oscar ceremony in 1929, and the Academy honored him again, recognizing “the incalculable effect he has had in making motion pictures the art form of this century.”

