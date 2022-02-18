Oscars flashback 30 years to 1992: Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Foster and old man push-ups from Jack Palance

Only three films have won the coveted “Big Five” – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay – in the history of the Academy Awards. Only two men and two women have won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for performances in horror films. Only two people have won two acting Oscars before the age of 30. Only seven films have won both Best Actor and Best Actress. A little sleeper hit 30 years ago accomplished ALL these feats, while an animated film and a mother and daughter made Academy history, and a 73-year-old made a lasting impression. So, grab “some fava beans and a nice Chianti” and “be our guest” as we flashback 30 years to 1992 for one of the Academy’s most memorable ceremonies.

It was a mixed bag of five films nominated for Best Picture, with an animated film (“Beauty and the Beast”), a mobster biopic (“Bugsy”), a political thriller (“JFK”) and a romantic drama (“The Prince of Tides”) in the mix. But for the first and only time, the Academy bestowed its highest honor on a horror film. “The Silence of the Lambs” brought audiences a new kind of psychological thriller, and slowly became a critical and commercial success. It came into the night with seven nominations and walked away with the five biggest wins of the night, joining the ranks of the romantic comedy “It Happened One Night” (1935) and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1976) as the only three films to capture the Big Five. Ironically, the only wins for each of these films were for these five categories.

Director Jonathan Demme received his sole career nomination for “Lambs,” walking away victorious in a year that had its share of controversies in this category. At the age of 24, John Singleton became the first African-American and the youngest person ever nominated for Best Director; however, his film “Boyz n the Hood” (for which he also received a Best Original Screenplay nom) failed to receive a Best Picture bid. Conversely, “Tides” was nominated for Best Picture, but director Barbra Streisand failed to receive a bid, for which host Billy Crystal famously mused, “did this film direct itself?” in his musical opening. Instead, it was Barry Levinson (“Bugsy”), Oliver Stone (“JFK”) and Ridley Scott (“Thelma and Louise”) who rounded out this category.

At the age of 54 and with an already impressive career, Anthony Hopkins gained international fame and his first Oscar nomination and win for his portrayal of the classy and intelligent cold-blooded killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter. It had been 60 years since Fredric March had won for his role as “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (Joaquin Phoenix would join them for “Joker” two years ago). So impressive was Hopkins’ performance that Oscar host Crystal paid homage to him by opening the ceremony being rolled onto the stage strapped to a dolly wearing a Hannibal Lecter mask. Oddly enough, Hopkins was one of two men nominated for psychological thrillers this year, with Robert De Niro receiving a bid for his role as psychopath Max Cady in “Cape Fear.” Rounding out this category were Warren Beatty (“Bugsy”), Nick Nolte (“Prince of Tides”) and Robin Williams (“The Fisher King”).

Hopkins’ 29-year-old co-star Jodie Foster became one of only two people to win two acting Oscars before the age of 30, having also won Best Actress for “The Accused” at the age of 26 in 1989 (Luise Rainer was 27 and 28 at the time of her back-to-back wins in 1937 and 1938). She is also one of only two women to win Best Actress for a horror film, with Kathy Bates having won just the year before for her role as obsessed fan Annie Wilkes in “Misery.” For her role as FBI agent Clarice Starling, Foster beat out “Thelma and Louise” stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, as well as Bette Miller (“For the Boys) and Laura Dern (“Rambling Rose”). Dern and her mother Diane Ladd made Academy history by becoming the only mother and daughter nominated for acting Oscars for the same film (with Ladd nominated in supporting), and only the second parent/child combination after Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda for “On Golden Pond” 10 years before.

The final win for “Silence of the Lambs” was for Best Adapted Screenplay for Ted Tally. “Thelma and Louise” won its sole award out of six nominations for Best Original Screenplay.

Although it failed to win the big prize, “Beauty and the Beast” became the first fully animated film to be nominated in that category – quite a feat in the days when it was still limited to five nominees – and came into the night with a remarkable six nominations. Granted, three of those bids were all in the same category, with three of its songs nominated. Alan Menken won for Best Original Score, as well as Best Original Song for the title track, which he shared with Howard Ashman (posthumous award).

Two of the other Best Picture nominees also received just two wins each. A decade before, Beatty’s “Reds” came into the night with a leading 12 nominations, and walked away with just three wins; similarly, “Bugsy” came into this night with a leading ten bids and won two (Best Art Direction and Costume Design). From eight nominations, “JFK” won for its cinematography and editing. Despite seven nominations, “Prince of Tides” walked away empty-handed.

Some lighter fare received recognition at this ceremony, with 73-year-old Jack Palance winning for his comic turn as trail boss Curly Washburn in “City Slickers.” His was the sole nomination for that film, and he proved he could keep up with the youngest contenders by doing one-armed push-ups during his acceptance speech, giving his “City Slickers” co-star and ceremony host Crystal fodder for jokes the rest of the night. Palance beat out Tommy Lee Jones (“JFK”), Michael Lerner (“Barton Fink”) and Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley (both from “Bugsy”).

As previously mentioned, Ladd received a nom for her role in “Rambling Rose,” along with Juliette Lewis (“Cape Fear”), Kate Nelligan (“The Prince of Tides”) and 82-year-old Jessica Tandy (“Fried Green Tomatoes”), who set a record as the oldest acting nominee, which she held for six years. However, it was Mercedes Ruehl who walked away with the statue, for her role in “The Fisher King.”

