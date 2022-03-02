Oscars flashback 25 years to 1997: Stunned Juliette Binoche, enthusiastic Cuba Gooding, Jr. and a 1st for Frances McDormand

It was an unusual evening at the Oscars, with several fresh faces, a veteran actress receiving her first nomination and one film dominating the ceremony. Billy Crystal hosted for the fifth time on March 24, 1997, and kept the ceremony lively, along with award winners who offered some rather entertaining acceptance speeches.

Best Picture winner “The English Patient” dominated, winning nine out of 12 nominations. Fellow Best Picture nominee “Fargo” was the only other recipient of multiple awards, winning two out of seven bids. The films that rounded out that category were “Shine,” which won one out of seven nominations, and “Jerry Maguire” and “Secrets and Lies,” each with five bids, with the former winning one and the latter leaving empty-handed.

A WWII-era epic romance detailing the tragic love affair of a burn victim and his married lover, “The English Patient” claimed victory for its score, sound, art direction, cinematography, costume design and editing. The film was announced as winner so often, that when Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice won Best Original song for “You Must Love Me” from “Evita,” Webber quipped, “Well, thank heavens there wasn’t a song in ‘The English Patient’ is all I can say.” “The English Patient” also received statues for Best Director and Best Supporting Actress, in a year that included several first-time nominees.

Four out of the five directors nominated were not only up for their first Best Director bid, but also scored nominations for writing, and the awards were spread out. Milos Forman was the lone veteran in this category, having won nearly 20 years before for “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” This night he was up for “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” which also landed a Best Actor nomination for Woody Harrelson. Anthony Minghella won Best Director, but lost Best Adapted Screenplay to Billy Bob Thornton, who won for “Sling Blade” (his reaction to winning: “Whoa. Lord, have mercy”). Thornton also directed his film, but failed to land a nomination in that category – however, he did earn a bid for Best Actor. Brothers Ethan and Joel Coen failed to win Best Picture and Best Director respectively, but together they won for Best Original Screenplay for “Fargo.” The final two contenders for Best Director, both of whom also received bids for Best Original Screenplay, were Scott Hicks for “Shine” and Mike Leigh for “Secrets & Lies.”

The acting winners were just as scattered. Out of 20 nominees, 14 performers received their first bids, three of the winners were first-timers and four out of the five Best Picture nominees each had an acting winner. The Best Actor award went to Geoffrey Rush (“Shine”), who won for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott (who performed at the ceremony) and his struggle with mental breakdowns. This category had a diverse group of characters, which Rush acknowledged in his acceptance speech by referencing the game in which you imagine attending a dinner party with any guest, real or fictional. He said, “The Academy has honored me by choosing to seat me as David Helfgott at a table with Larry Flynt (Harrelson) and Count Laszlo Almasy (Ralph Fiennes) and Karl Childers (Thornton) and Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise). I can’t quite imagine where the conversation might head that night but it has really enriched me as an actor to be seated at that table.” These were first nominations for Rush, Thornton and Harrelson, while Cruise and Fiennes each received their second.

Winning her first Best Actress trophy for “Fargo,” Frances McDormand also paid homage to “the extraordinary group of women with whom (she) was nominated. . . (who) were fortunate to have the choice . . . to play such rich, complex female characters.” This was her second acting nomination, but her first for lead, and she has gone on to win all three times she’s been nominated in that category. Brenda Blethyn (“Secrets & Lies”), Kristin Scott Thomas (“The English Patient”) and Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) each received first nominations, while previous Best Actress recipient Diane Keaton (“Marvin’s Room”) received her third. McDormand thanked her family as well, singling out “Mr. Ethan Coen, who helped make an actor of me. His brother, Mr. Joel Coen, who made a woman of me. And . . . Mr. Pedro McDormand Coen, who has made a real mother of me.”

The biggest surprise of the night was in the Best Supporting Actress category. Golden Age actress Lauren Bacall received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 72 for “The Mirror Has Two Faces,” and was widely expected to win. However, a stunned Juliette Binoche was announced as the winner for “The English Patient,” and admitted that she didn’t prepare anything. She declared, “I thought Lauren was going to get it. And I think she deserves it. . . . This is a dream. It must be a French dream.” Bacall and Binoche were two of the four first-time nominees in this category, joined by Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Secrets & Lies”) and Barbara Hershey (“The Portrait of a Lady”), while Joan Allen received her second (“The Crucible”).

The award for most enthusiastic speech of the night went to Cuba Gooding, Jr., who won Best Supporting Actor for “Jerry Maguire.” After he thanked his family, the music started to play, and he started to declare his love for everybody involved in the movie: “Everybody, I love you! I love you all! Cameron Crowe! James L. Brooks! . . . Everybody who’s involved with this! I love you!” And the crowd loved his appreciation and excitement, giving him a standing ovation as he continued to proclaim his love for – everybody! He was one of four first-time nominees, along with William H. Macy (“Fargo”), Armin Mueller-Stahl (“Shine”) and Edward Norton (“Primal Fear”), while James Woods (“Ghosts of Mississippi”) received his second.

Also receiving a standing ovation that night were Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, whose “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight championship boxing match was the subject of the Best Documentary winner “When We Were Kings.”

